Ledger Configuration

Gain insights into ledger scoping and configuration, and easily access all essential content for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. Ledgers are at the core of the system, integrating many fundamental settings for Accounting. Discover how to set them up correctly with a variety of resources that are just a click away.

Featured Content
Find the right ledger scenario for you

Learn about the ledgers that are available for you so that you can decide how many and which ledgers you are going to use.

Ledger Scenarios: Choosing the Right Combination for Your Business Needs

Get to know the details about accounting principles

Learn about the next big step, that is, how to assign the accounting principles you need to your ledgers.

Assign Accounting Principles to Ledgers and Company Codes

Learn about SAP Central Business Configuration

Familiarize yourself with the most important steps you need to carry out when you make the first and most important scoping settings in the SAP Central Business Configuration.

Scoping

Screenshot of the Ledger Scoping video

Getting Started

Ledger Scoping in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Check out the Ledger Scoping video explaining the scoping and accounting principle assignment process.

The key highlights shared in this video are:

  • Ledgers

  • Accounting Principles

  • Scoping Phase

Browse this Topic
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Finance, Public Edition
In-Depth with SAP S/4HANA – Ledger Scoping Q&A - SAP CommunityWhich ledger scenarios are available as of SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2302
3530183 - Assigning Accounting Principles to Ledgers and Company Codes in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: Details on Configuration in General Ledger Accounting and Asset Accounting
