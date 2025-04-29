Ledger Configuration
Gain insights into ledger scoping and configuration, and easily access all essential content for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. Ledgers are at the core of the system, integrating many fundamental settings for Accounting. Discover how to set them up correctly with a variety of resources that are just a click away.
Find the right ledger scenario for you
Learn about the ledgers that are available for you so that you can decide how many and which ledgers you are going to use.
Ledger Scenarios: Choosing the
Get to know the details about accounting principles
Learn about the next big step, that is, how to assign the accounting principles you need to your ledgers.
Getting Started
Ledger Scoping in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
Check out the Ledger Scoping video explaining the scoping and accounting principle assignment process.
The key highlights shared in this video are:
Ledgers
Accounting Principles
Scoping Phase