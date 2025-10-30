Universal Component Breakdown (UCB)
You want to find out what Universal Component Breakdown (UCB) is all about? Here you get access to all resources related to UCB at a glance. UCB offers comprehensive transparency and insights into the cost structures of products, specifically targeting the costs of goods manufactured and sold. This innovation addresses a critical business need, enabling companies to better understand and manage cost factors that influence product profitability and company contribution margins.
Universal Component Breakdown (UCB) Blog Series Part 1
Take a deep dive into the universal component breakdown (UCB) solution in this blog series. In the first part, we'll give you a first overview of what it's all about, scoping information and configuration.
Universal Component Breakdown (UCB): Revolutionizing Product Cost Management and Transparency Pt. 1
Universal Component Breakdown (UCB) Blog Series Part 2
The second part of the UCB blog series focuses on an end-to-end process example in the plan and actual value flow.
Universal Component Breakdown (UCB): Revolutionizing Product Cost Management and Transparency Pt. 2
Do you have any questions?
You can ask your questions in the SAP Community using the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition (Finance) tag. Just click here.