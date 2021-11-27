SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Finance

Achieve excellence in financial management and accounting with regulatory compliance and improved margins. Achieve instantaneous financial insight at any time, from anywhere using best practices and machine learning automation.

Community content
Create content
Related Topics
Featured Content
Video Library for Finance in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

This video library gives you quick access to videos showcasing selected apps and functions for Finance.


Video Library for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Finance

Find the right asset with only one click

Time saver to easily find all needed & recommended content for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition on topic and scope item level with just ONE CLICK.

NEW: Quick Content Search (Finance in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition specific)

Getting started

Finance in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502

The key highlights shared in this video are:
  • SAP Green Ledger
  • Financing with SAP Taulia
  • Introduction of New Review Booklets
  • AI-Assisted Financial Business Insights for Group Financial Statement Review Booklet

Governance, Risk, and Compliance with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502

The key highlights shared in this video are:
  • Qualitative Risk Analysis in SAP Risk and Assurance Management
  • Comprehensive Customer-Specific Reporting in SAP Risk and Assurance Management
  • Custom Watch Lists in SAP Watch List Screening

SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Finance Public Edition 2408

The key highlights shared in this video are:

  • Cost Center Review Booklet

  • Gaining Financial Business Insights Powered by AI

  • Service Profitability Review Booklet

SAP Help PortalSearch KBAMicrolearningSolution RoadmapVideo Library for FinanceSAP Learning Journey for Finance
Finance for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition - The Link CollectionGRC, Trade, and Tax with SAP S/4HANA Cloud - The Link Collection
Highlights of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502 ReleaseFinance in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502Highlights of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408 ReleaseFinance in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408GRC in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408
Release Demo Playlist for FinanceRelease Demo Playlist for GRC
Key Concepts in FinanceAPIs in Finance