SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Finance
Achieve excellence in financial management and accounting with regulatory compliance and improved margins. Achieve instantaneous financial insight at any time, from anywhere using best practices and machine learning automation.
Video Library for Finance in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
This video library gives you quick access to videos showcasing selected apps and functions for Finance.
Finance in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502
The key highlights shared in this video are:
- SAP Green Ledger
- Financing with SAP Taulia
- Introduction of New Review Booklets
- AI-Assisted Financial Business Insights for Group Financial Statement Review Booklet
Governance, Risk, and Compliance with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502
The key highlights shared in this video are:
- Qualitative Risk Analysis in SAP Risk and Assurance Management
- Comprehensive Customer-Specific Reporting in SAP Risk and Assurance Management
- Custom Watch Lists in SAP Watch List Screening
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Finance Public Edition 2408
The key highlights shared in this video are:
- Cost Center Review Booklet
Gaining Financial Business Insights Powered by AI
- Service Profitability Review Booklet