Release Readiness for SAP Procurement Solutions

Welcome to the SAP Ariba Procurement Release Readiness community page, your central location to find information and resources to help you prepare for upcoming releases. This page includes release information for SAP Ariba solutions including SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management.

Featured Content
Find Out About The Great New Features Available This Month

Want to know what changes are happening between the quarterly releases? Check below for content links to keep you up to date on the great offerings for procurement.

SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management-

What's New Viewer

2502 SAP Ariba Early Release Series Recordings Available

The Early Release Series webcasts cover features planned for the upcoming quarterly releases for both SAP Ariba and SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management customers. Did you miss it? That's okay. Check the links below for recordings of previous presentations and Q&A material.

SAP Ariba Solutions

SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management- see P2P presentations materials

Release Highlights

Great blogs for your information

SAP Ariba Procurement 2502 Release Highlights

Dive into our latest blog posts to discover how new capabilities in 2502 can streamline your procurement operations and boost your competitive advantage in today's globalized business landscape.                 


See Bert Freedman's blog for key highlighted innovations for the 2502 Release

Learn about key innovations for SAP Ariba Procure to Order - by Paul Maxwell

Learn about key innovations for SAP Ariba Source to Contract - by Timm Hemmert

Release Resources

Resources for SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management

Release Resources for SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management

To learn and plan for the upcoming release for SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management, access the information and feature assets by clicking the following links.

Two weeks prior to GA, new features will become available for you to explore in your test tenants!

Check back monthly for possible new and exciting features.

What's New Viewer

SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management Help Portal

SAP Ariba Procurement Resources

Release Resources for SAP Ariba Solutions

For quarterly release information focused on the SAP Ariba procurement products, you can access the information and feature assets by clicking the links below. Additional information also available on SAP Ariba Connect from the Release Readiness tile.

Release Readiness Portal on SAP Ariba Connect

Release Feature List- for 2502

Release Highlights- Bert's blog

What's New Viewer

Browse this Topic
Intelligent Spend Management
Release HighlightsRelease ResourcesRelease Resources for SAP Ariba Central Invoice ManagementRelease Resources for SAP Ariba Solutions
SAP Procurement Release CalendarSAP Business Network CommunitySAP Integration Suite, managed gateway for spend management and SAP Business Network CommunitySAP Roadmap ExplorerRelease Navigator for Spend Management and Business Network