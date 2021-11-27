Intelligent Spend Management
We're thrilled to announce that our customer, Warner Music Group (WMG), has been honored with the prestigious Future of Sourcing Award in partnership with Sourcing Industry Group (SIG)! The award ceremony took place at the SIG Global Executive Summit early October. This remarkable achievement highlights WMG’s exceptional innovation, leadership, and transformative impact in the sourcing industry.
We are happy to announce that SAP Spend Control Tower is now available for all businesses.
The Economist Impact report, sponsored by SAP, explores the changing dynamics of procurement. Historically sidelined in strategic decisions, procurement teams are now gaining more influence and collaboration opportunities. This study, based on interviews with thousands of C-suite executives from early 2024, reveals how external pressures are transforming procurement's role.
Delve into the findings to understand how procurement is integrating into business strategy. This analysis offers valuable insights to compare with your own experiences. Access the report to stay informed and enrich discussions within the procurement community wherever the opportunity arises.Additional Resources:
Venture into the operations of Cirque du Soleil and understand how they've effectively adopted modern technology to foster operational efficiency in procurement. This engaging article recently published in the Supply Chain Management Review discusses the transformative progression of midsize businesses seeking to fully exploit the capabilities of procurement. Whether you're considering a change or already on the path to revamping your approach to spend management, start reading now. Also, gain access to a recorded webinar with Cirque du Soleil for additional insights and perspectives on Procurement and Risk for Mid-sized Organizations.
Dive into our latest blog posts to discover how new capabilities in 2408 can streamline your procurement operations and boost your competitive advantage in today's globalized business landscape.
Exploring Artificial Intelligence in Procurement: Unveiling the Practical Applications
Are you looking for practical examples of how AI is integrated into our procurement applications? Take a look at the current uses of AI in ISBN solutions and discover its immense potential. Prepare yourself for the fast-paced advancement of this transformative technology and embark on the AI-powered future of procurement! Check out the featured links below for further information.
Discover the Transformative Journeys of Our Customers and your Peers
Our customers have achieved some impressive outcomes with the help of SAP solutions for Procurement, External Workforce and Services and/or Travel and Expenses. Yet it’s not just about their end results, but their journeys - each unique, each with its own set of challenges, and each transformative for their respective businesses.
Congratulation to the ISBN customers innovation award winners!
The 2024 SAP Innovation Awards have revealed their winners, and three ISBN customers have been recognized in the "Business Innovator" category. Corona Industrial S.A.S, Honeywell International Inc., and Vestas Wind Systems A/S have all been acknowledged for their use of SAP Business Network solutions to drive operational transformations. If you are intrigued by their success, you can explore their winning pitch decks for inspiration on your own transformation journey and future award opportunity.
