SAP Integration Suite, managed gateway for spend management and SAP Business Network
SAP Integration Suite, managed gateway for spend management and SAP Business Network gives you a fast, simple way to connect your SAP Ariba solutions, back-end systems, and trading partners. Intuitive self-service tools let you quickly configure, extend, and test processes, while automated upgrades and monitoring make it easy to keep transactions flowing smoothly!
SAP Integration suite, managed gateway for spend management and SAP Business Network transforms the integration process by making it simple to connect your trading partners, SAP Ariba applications, and backend systems such as SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA® for touch-less, end-to-end transactions.
In this blog post SAP Champion, 🏅Daniel Enderli, shows a concrete example based on SAP Ariba at Swisscom of how they implement and operate SAP Ariba by using SAP Cloud ALM.
Describes the new features for SAP Integration suite, managed gateway for spend management and SAP Business Network release. View the road map
SAP Ariba Cloud Integration Gateway (CIG) has been renamed to: SAP Integration Suite, managed gateway for spend management and SAP Business Network. Abbreviation used is: Managed Gateway for Spend&Network
CIG Quarterly Release 2302 (Q1/2023) is Released for Customers
CIG AddOn Release is changed to2 times a year (May & November)
SAP Ariba Managed Gateway for Spend&Network Mapping Tool
Mapping tool enables Managed Gateway for Spend&Network customers to customize standard mappings to meet specific business needs.
Mapping Tool
SAP Ariba Managed Gateway for Spend&Network Co-Existence
Business use case and configuration to run both Managed Gateway for Spend&Network and Business Suite AddOn Together (Co-existence) for SAP Ariba Integration with SAP ERP / S4 HANA helping customers to manage migration to Managed Gateway for Spend&Network in a phased approach.
Managed Gateway for Spend&Network Co-Existence