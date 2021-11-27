SAP Service and Asset Manager
SAP Service and Asset Manager is the best-in-class mobile application that provides access to services and information your maintenance execution professionals need to efficiently and safely do their job — no matter where they are, using smartphones or tablets, even when they're offline. Stay up to date with the latest news, find blogs, ask questions, and more as part of the SAP Community, the social network for SAP professionals.
The latest update of SAP Service and Asset Manager, version 2410, includes powerful new features designed to support all users, from maintenance and safety technicians to field service pros. Key updates include online work order search, configurable workflows, and specialized support for service quotations and purchase requisition.
See what's new in SAP Service and Asset Manager 2410
Visit the SAP Service and Asset Manager Onboarding Resource Center, your one-stop-shop for all the resources you need to seamlessly onboard your team and kick-start projects on the path to go live.
Register for our Customer Onboarding Webcasts for new SAP Service and Asset Manager customers or watch the past recordings.
Support
Find the most comprehensive documentation for SAP Service and Asset Manager on our dedicated SAP Help Portal page.
SAP Help Portal – SAP Service and Asset Manager
Extending SAP Service and Asset Manager
Ready to do some customization? Learn how to extend SAP Service and Asset Manager using the Mobile Development Kit and SAP Cloud Platform Software Development Kits for iOS and Android.
SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS
Participate
Take your questions to the community. Our support and development teams monitor your questions, but there are many experts who may be able to assist you.
Product direction
Check out our planned features on the new SAP Road Map Explorer.
Suggest improvements and vote for innovations on the SAP Continuous Influence portal.