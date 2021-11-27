SAP Field Service and Asset Management
Get started on the SAP Community for SAP Field Service and Asset Management, an SAP Supply Chain Management solution! Stay up to date with the latest community news. Find blogs, ask questions, and more. Learn how SAP Community, the social network for SAP professionals, changes the way thousands of SAP users work every day.
Road Map
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Events & Webinars
Join us and learn more about SAP Supply Chain Management through the numerous events and webinars we are offering this year.
FAQ & Support
Find a complete overview of the documentation available for SAP Field Service and Asset Management on our dedicated SAP Help Portal page, and participate in the FAQ.
Blogs
Keep up to date on the best of the SAP Field Service and Asset Management community content including blogs, tutorials and most recent news.
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Extensibility
Within the standard application, our goal is to comprehensively support field service and asset maintenance business processes and to continuously enhance the product with capabilities that deliver value to all customers.
At the same time, we recognize that many organizations have specific requirements that go beyond standard functionality. To address this, we empower customers and partners to extend SAP Field Service and Asset Management with custom logic, increase productivity, and tailor service workflows to their individual needs. In addition, customers can leverage innovations developed by third parties that run seamlessly on top of SAP Field Service and Asset Management.
Learn more about SAP Field Service and Asset Management Application Extensions in the
Integration
Find out how you can seamlessly integrate SAP Field Service and Asset Management with your existing IT landscape.
Integration of Field Service and Asset Management