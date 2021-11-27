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Overview

Read the detailed documentation and experience the solution with product tour or video to learn how to get started with SAP Field Service and Asset Management.

Watch the product demo

View the product documentation

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Road Map

Check out our new updated SAP Portal road map

Read the road map

Release Notes

SAP Customer Influence (Requires an SAP ID)

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Events & Webinars

Join us and learn more about SAP Supply Chain Management through the numerous events and webinars we are offering this year.

Explore our on-demand webcasts

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FAQ & Support

Find a complete overview of the documentation available for SAP Field Service and Asset Management on our dedicated SAP Help Portal page, and participate in the FAQ.

SAP Help Portal

FAQ


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Blogs

Keep up to date on the best of the SAP Field Service and Asset Management community content including blogs, tutorials and most recent news.

Read the blogs

Catch the latest release updates in minutes

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Extensibility

Within the standard application, our goal is to comprehensively support field service and asset maintenance business processes and to continuously enhance the product with capabilities that deliver value to all customers.

At the same time, we recognize that many organizations have specific requirements that go beyond standard functionality. To address this, we empower customers and partners to extend SAP Field Service and Asset Management with custom logic, increase productivity, and tailor service workflows to their individual needs. In addition, customers can leverage innovations developed by third parties that run seamlessly on top of SAP Field Service and Asset Management.

Learn more about SAP Field Service and Asset Management Application Extensions in the 

Extensibility Guide.

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Integration

Find out how you can seamlessly integrate SAP Field Service and Asset Management with your existing IT landscape.

Integration Overview

Integration of Field Service and Asset Management

Integration Guidelines

Data Model Overview

Error Codes

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