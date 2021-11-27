Within the standard application, our goal is to comprehensively support field service and asset maintenance business processes and to continuously enhance the product with capabilities that deliver value to all customers.

At the same time, we recognize that many organizations have specific requirements that go beyond standard functionality. To address this, we empower customers and partners to extend SAP Field Service and Asset Management with custom logic, increase productivity, and tailor service workflows to their individual needs. In addition, customers can leverage innovations developed by third parties that run seamlessly on top of SAP Field Service and Asset Management.

Learn more about SAP Field Service and Asset Management Application Extensions in the

Extensibility Guide.