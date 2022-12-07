SAP Asset Performance Management
Find a balance between performance, cost, and risk with SAP Asset Performance Management. Empower asset owners, managers, plant managers, and reliability engineers to measure and improve asset performance and optimize maintenance strategies.
Getting Started with SAP Asset Performance Management
Get a quick overview of SAP Asset Performance Management.
- Visit the SAP Asset Performance Management Onboarding Resource Center, your one-stop-shop for all the resources you need to seamlessly onboard your team and kick-start projects on the path to go live.
- Register for our Customer Onboarding Webcasts for new SAP Asset Performance Management customers or watch the past recordings.
- Watch a two-minute overview video
- Read the guide Getting Started with SAP Asset Performance Management
- Read the blog Introducing SAP Asset Performance Management
Roadmap
See what developments lie ahead for SAP Asset Performance Management.Product Road Map (Information published on SAP site)
Blog
Keep up to date on the most recent news about SAP Asset Performance Management with our blog collection. Click here to find all blogs tagged with SAP Asset Performance Management.
Extensibility
Read the blogs:
- Side-by-Side Extension of SAP Asset Performance Management: Overview | SAP Blogs
- GraphQL in SAP Asset Performance Management
- Visualize Your Assets in 3D with SAP Asset Performance Management and Product Lifecycle Management
Watch the videos:
Integration
Find out how you can integrate SAP Asset Performance Management with your existing IT landscape.
Events and Webinars
Register here for our webcasts via SAP Digital Supply Chain Engagement Hub, including What's New, Meet the Expert, Roadmap and Solution Overview. You'll find these under Intelligent Asset Management and Field Service Management
Register for our Customer Onboarding Webcasts for new SAP Asset Performance Management customers or watch the past recordings.
FAQ & Support
Find a complete overview of the documentation available for SAP Asset Performance Management on our dedicated SAP Help Portal page, and participate in the FAQ.
Stay Current SAP Asset Performance Management 2408