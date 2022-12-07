SAP Asset Performance Management

Find a balance between performance, cost, and risk with SAP Asset Performance Management. Empower asset owners, managers, plant managers, and reliability engineers to measure and improve asset performance and optimize maintenance strategies.

Getting Started with SAP Asset Performance Management

Get a quick overview of SAP Asset Performance Management.

Roadmap

See what developments lie ahead for SAP Asset Performance Management.

Product Road Map (Information published on SAP site)
Blog

Keep up to date on the most recent news about SAP Asset Performance Management with our blog collection. Click here to find all blogs tagged with SAP Asset Performance Management.

Extensibility

Find out how you can extend SAP Asset Performance Management based on industry-specific or customer-specific requirements.

Read the blogs:

 Watch the videos:

Key user extensions

Integration

Find out how you can integrate SAP Asset Performance Management with your existing IT landscape.

SAP Business Technology Platform

Events and Webinars

Events and Webinars

Register here for our webcasts via SAP Digital Supply Chain Engagement Hub, including What's New, Meet the Expert, Roadmap and Solution Overview. You'll find these under Intelligent Asset Management and Field Service Management

Register for our Customer Onboarding Webcasts for new SAP Asset Performance Management customers or watch the past recordings.

FAQ and support

Find a complete overview of the documentation available for SAP Asset Performance Management on our dedicated SAP Help Portal page, and participate in the FAQ.

SAP Help Portal

FAQ

Stay Current SAP Asset Performance Management 2408

