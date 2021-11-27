SAP Intelligent Asset Management
This is the place to find all the SAP Community pages of SAP Intelligent Asset Management (IAM). Stay up to date with the latest Community news. Find expert content on the individual solutions, browse the blogs to find out about the latest developments, and ask questions.
Join us and learn more about SAP Intelligent Asset Management through the numerous events and webinars we are offering this year.
Learn about the features and functions of SAP Intelligent Asset Management and how to configure them. Sign up for a course now!
Find the answers you need regarding the implementation and utilization of SAP Intelligent Asset Management.
Getting Started
See what's ahead for SAP Intelligent Asset Management in the next releases.
Overview
Get to know your state-of-the-art platform.
Discover SAP’s Approach to Intelligent Asset Management: The Convergence of EAM and APM
What's New with Intelligent Asset Management
Learn about the latest updates related to SAP Intelligent Asset Management. Click on the links below for more info!
Solution and Product Updates for SAP Intelligent Asset Management
Blogs
Keep up to date on the best of SAP Intelligent Asset Management community content including blogs, tutorials and most recent news.
SAP Intelligent Asset Management Blogs