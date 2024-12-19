SAP HANA Cloud Multi-model and Machine Learning Capabilities
Your powerful multi-model and ML engines to process, store, and analyze any data type or model – relational, geospatial, graph, JSON, and vector – in one flexible and adaptable database.
What's New? - Hot off the Press!
The Early Adopter Care (EAC) Program for the SAP HANA Cloud Knowledge Graph Engine is now open for registrations:
- Vector Engine Success Stories
- New Machine Learning features in SAP HANA Cloud
Getting started with Trials
Multi-Model focused trials:
Machine-Learning focused trials:
Tutorials & Learning Paths
Beginner
- Get Started with SAP HANA Graph
- Introduction to SAP HANA Spatial Data Types
- Introduction to SAP HANA Spatial Methods
- SAP HANA Cloud: processing semi-structured data using the JSON Document Store [Devtoberfest 2023]
- Developing AI models with the Python Machine Learning client for SAP HANA
Advanced
- Build Intelligent Data Apps with SAP HANA Cloud Multi-Model
- Devtoberfest Session on SAP HANA Cloud Multi-Model
- Generative AI–driven business transformation enabled by SAP HANA Cloud [SAP TechEd Session DA103]
- Getting Started with SAP HANA Cloud | PAL and APL
- Hands-On Tutorial: Machine Learning with SAP HANA Cloud
- Hands-On Tutorial: Automated Predictive (APL) in SAP HANA Cloud
- Developing Regression Models with the Python Machine Learning Client for SAP HANA
Expert
- Connection Guides for SAP HANA Cloud, SAP HANA Database
- Use SAP HANA Cloud and QGIS for Spatial Analytics
- Working with Vectors in SAP HANA Cloud
- SAP HANA Cloud with Vector Engine and GenAI Hub
- Python Analysis with Multi-odel Data in SAP HANA Cloud
- Hands-On Tutorial: Leverage AutoML in SAP HANA Cloud with the Predictive Analysis Library
- Hands-On Tutorial: Leverage SAP HANA Machine Learning in the Cloud through the Predictive Analysis Library
- Train Your First Machine Learning Model Using AutoML in SAP HANA Cloud | SAP Tutorials
Latest Blog Posts
Blog Posts with focus on multi-model capabilities:
Blog Posts with focus on machine learning capabilities:
Highlighted machine learning blog posts
- New Machine Learning features in SAP HANA Cloud - SAP Community
- New Machine Learning and NLP features in SAP HANA Cloud 2024 Q4
- Persisting Python environment when using Jupyter notebooks in SAP Business Application Studio
- Auto-generating HANA ML CAP Artifacts from Python
- Time-Series Modeling and Analysis using SAP HANA Predictive Analysis Library(PAL) through Python Machine Learning Client for SAP HANA
- Exploring ML Explainability in SAP HANA PAL - Classification and Regression
- Exploring ML Explainability in SAP HANA PAL - Time Series