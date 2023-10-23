SAP HANA Cloud
SAP HANA Cloud consists of two components, SAP HANA Cloud, SAP HANA database and SAP HANA Cloud, data lake. It provides all the advanced SAP HANA technologies for multi-model data processing in memory or on disk. You can benefit from cloud qualities such as automatic software updates, elasticity, and low total cost of ownership by using SAP HANA Cloud either as a stand-alone solution or as an extension to your existing on-premise environment. SAP HANA Cloud, data lake provides managed storage for structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data, and high-performance analysis for petabyte volumes of relational data. SAP HANA Cloud, data lake is fully integrated into SAP HANA Cloud, sharing common security and tooling and can be deployed standalone or deployed and managed as part of a SAP HANA Cloud, SAP HANA database.
SAP’s data centers meet the highest security standards to keep your data safe. These interconnected elements, with more planned for the near future, make up a reliable infrastructure no matter where you’re located.
SAP HANA Cloud empowers your organization to build data-driven solutions by leveraging cloud-native scalability, speed, and performance. Create business-ready information by connecting to all your data through a single gateway, while enabling security, privacy, and anonymization with proven enterprise reliability.
