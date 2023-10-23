Tutorials - Take your first guided hands-on steps
Get your hands-on experience with the SAP HANA multi-model capabilities in these tutorials.
Get an introduction to SAP HANA Cloud's multi-model features, including JSON document store, spatial engine and processing geo-referenced data. You’ll also learn how these capabilities can be combined to power an intelligent app.
Learn more about intelligent applications.
Ready to explore SAP HANA Cloud? As a fun exercise, you can first help our fictional developer, Thomas, work with other developers in the community to create his own database schema on SAP HANA Cloud to use text, graph and geospatial processing inside the database.
Take a look at the most recent community content for intelligent applications:
Part 1. An Introduction to SAP HANA Cloud Powering Intelligent Applications
Part 2. Multi-Model powering Intelligent Applications
Part 3. Machine Learning powering Intelligent Applications
Part 2. Processing Semi-Structured Data in SAP HANA Cloud
Part 3. Processing Semi-Structured Data in SAP Datasphere
Part 4. Processing Semi-Structured Data in SAP HANA Cloud & Creating Graph Networks
Part 5. Building Intelligent Applications based on Spotify Datasets
Take a glimpse on the upcoming innovation we have on the roadmap to deliver to you!