Intelligent Applications Intelligent applications represent the next generation of applications that leverage embedded multi-model capabilities such as graph, spatial, and document store, combined with machine learning and vector engine to elevate the user experience and transform businesses processes with data-driven insights. They do this not by exporting data to a specialized platform, but by using built-in capabilities at the data tier. They are data-intensive by nature, requiring the ability to ingest and process data in any format, from any source, in real-time as events occur to enable process automation and solve complex business challenges.