SAP Cloud Identity Services - Identity Authentication
Identity Authentication is a cloud service for authentication, single sign-on, and user management in SAP cloud and on-premise applications. It can act as an identity provider itself or be used as a proxy to integrate with an existing single sign-on infrastructure. Identity Authentication is a component of SAP Cloud Identity Services.
Getting Started
Solution Overview Presentation
Identity Authentication in SAP Discovery Center
Security Recommendations for Identity Authentication Service
Identity Authentication in a Nutshell
How to Establish a Consistent Identity Access Management (Webinar Replay)
SAP Reference Architecture for Identity Access Management: Single Sign-On
Single Sign-On Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition (RISE with SAP)
Configure Features
Delegated User Administration Using Attribute-Based Access Control
Two-Factor Authentication (YubiKeys)
Two-Factor Authentication (FIDO2 Standard)
Two-Factor Authentication (Time-Based One-Time Passcodes)
Two-Factor Authentication (SMS)
Send Different Activation Emails to Newly Created Users Based on Their Account Attributes
Integration Scenarios
Integration with Corporate Identity Providers
Provision Users from Azure Active Directory to Identity Authentication Service
Azure Active Directory integration with Identity Authentication Service
Connecting Identity Authentication Service as a Proxy to Azure AD Using OpenID Connect
Identity Authentication Service Integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory B2C Using OIDC Protocol
Identity Federation Between Azure AD B2C and SAP Cloud Identity Services Using Custom Policies
Configure Different Trust Configurations for the Same Identity Authentication Tenant (Azure AD Apps)
Integrating Azure IDP with Integrated Business Planning (IBP)
Integrating IBM Security Verify with SAP Cloud Identity Services
Configure Identity Authentication Service as SAML Proxy for Google Cloud Identity
Connect Okta to Identity Authentication Service Using SAML
Connect Okta to Identity Authentication Service Using OpenID Connect
Connect Ping Identity to Identity Authentication Service
Integration with SAP SuccessFactors
SAP SuccessFactors: Migration to SAP Cloud Identity Services with IAS/IPS from Existing Systems
Integrating SuccessFactors with Identity Authentication through the Upgrade Center
SAP SuccessFactors: How to Single Sign On, or Not
SAP SuccessFactors Integration Patterns - Bidirectional Identity Integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory
How to Restrict Contingent Workers to Access SAP SuccessFactors Internal Career Site via Identity Authentication Service
How to Group SAP SuccessFactors Employees Based on Their hireDate Attribute via Identity Provisioning into Identity Authentication User Store
Setting Up SAP SuccessFactors Learning with Identity Authentication and Identity Provisioning Services
Integration with SAP Ariba, SAP Business Network, and SAP Fieldglass
SAP Cloud Identity Services - Identity Authentication: ISBN One-Pager - Get Ready for Procurement Innovations
Identity Authentication Service Demo - Configuration for SAP Ariba (Video)
Identity Authentication Service Demo - Configuration for SAP Fieldglass (Video)
SAP Ariba, SAP Business Network, SAP Fieldglass SSO with SAP Cloud Identity Services - Identity Authentication
Further Integration Scenarios
Why SAP Cloud Identity Services Matter for SAP Task Center: It's About Trust and Global User ID
Setting Up OAuth Authentication for a Custom Mail Server in SAP Cloud Identity Services
Strong Identity: Integrating SAP Cloud Identity Services with SAP Concur
SAP Cloud Identity Services Integration with SAP Build Work Zone
Options to Manipulate the Subject Name ID Coming from the Corporate IdP in Proxy Scenarios
How to Setup Multiple Identity Providers for SAP Analytics Cloud
User Provisioning from SAP Cloud Identity Authentication Service to SAP S/4HANA Cloud
Passwordless Authentication (Passkeys) with SAP BTP SDK for iOS and SAP Cloud Identity Services
Integration with Google G Suite
Integration with AWS Management Console