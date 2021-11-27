SAP Cloud Identity Services - Identity Authentication

Identity Authentication is a cloud service for authentication, single sign-on, and user management in SAP cloud and on-premise applications. It can act as an identity provider itself or be used as a proxy to integrate with an existing single sign-on infrastructure. Identity Authentication is a component of SAP Cloud Identity Services.

Information

Getting Started

Solution Overview Presentation

Identity Authentication in SAP Discovery Center

What's New

Security Recommendations for Identity Authentication Service

Identity Authentication in a Nutshell

How to Establish a Consistent Identity Access Management (Webinar Replay)

SAP Reference Architecture for Identity Access Management: Single Sign-On

Single Sign-On Guide for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition (RISE with SAP)

Hands-On Video Tutorials

Wrench

Configure Features

Security Features

How to Configure Admin Users

Delegated User Administration Using Attribute-Based Access Control

Two-Factor Authentication (YubiKeys)

Two-Factor Authentication (FIDO2 Standard)

Two-Factor Authentication (Time-Based One-Time Passcodes)

Two-Factor Authentication (SMS)

Biometric Authentication

Risk-Based Authentication

Send Different Activation Emails to Newly Created Users Based on Their Account Attributes

How to Investigate and Solve Identity Authentication Issues

Two arrows

Integration Scenarios

Integration with Corporate Identity Providers

Provision Users from Azure Active Directory to Identity Authentication Service

Azure Active Directory integration with Identity Authentication Service

Connecting Identity Authentication Service as a Proxy to Azure AD Using OpenID Connect

Identity Authentication Service Integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory B2C Using OIDC Protocol

Identity Federation Between Azure AD B2C and SAP Cloud Identity Services Using Custom Policies

Configure Different Trust Configurations for the Same Identity Authentication Tenant (Azure AD Apps)

Integrating Azure IDP with Integrated Business Planning (IBP)

Integrating IBM Security Verify with SAP Cloud Identity Services

Configure Identity Authentication Service as SAML Proxy for Google Cloud Identity

Connect Okta to Identity Authentication Service Using SAML

Connect Okta to Identity Authentication Service Using OpenID Connect

Connect Ping Identity to Identity Authentication Service

Integration with SAP SuccessFactors

SAP SuccessFactors: Migration to SAP Cloud Identity Services with IAS/IPS from Existing Systems

Integrating SuccessFactors with Identity Authentication through the Upgrade Center

SAP SuccessFactors: How to Single Sign On, or Not

SAP SuccessFactors Integration Patterns - Bidirectional Identity Integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory

How to Restrict Contingent Workers to Access SAP SuccessFactors Internal Career Site via Identity Authentication Service

How to Group SAP SuccessFactors Employees Based on Their hireDate Attribute via Identity Provisioning into Identity Authentication User Store

Setting Up SAP SuccessFactors Learning with Identity Authentication and Identity Provisioning Services

Integration with SAP Ariba, SAP Business Network, and SAP Fieldglass

SAP Cloud Identity Services - Identity Authentication: ISBN One-Pager - Get Ready for Procurement Innovations

Identity Authentication Service Demo - Configuration for SAP Ariba (Video)

Identity Authentication Service Demo - Configuration for SAP Fieldglass (Video)

SAP Ariba, SAP Business Network, SAP Fieldglass SSO with SAP Cloud Identity Services - Identity Authentication

Further Integration Scenarios

Why SAP Cloud Identity Services Matter for SAP Task Center: It's About Trust and Global User ID

Setting Up OAuth Authentication for a Custom Mail Server in SAP Cloud Identity Services

Strong Identity: Integrating SAP Cloud Identity Services with SAP Concur

SAP Cloud Identity Services Integration with SAP Build Work Zone

Options to Manipulate the Subject Name ID Coming from the Corporate IdP in Proxy Scenarios

How to Setup Multiple Identity Providers for SAP Analytics Cloud

User Provisioning from SAP Cloud Identity Authentication Service to SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Passwordless Authentication (Passkeys) with SAP BTP SDK for iOS and SAP Cloud Identity Services

Integration with Google G Suite

Integration with AWS Management Console

Apache Cordova Mobile Application Integration

Shopping cart

Licensing

Licensing Information

Tenant Model and Licensing

Checklist

Documentation

Identity Authentication

Guided Answers

Browse this Topic
SAP Cloud Identity Services
Getting StartedConfigure FeaturesIntegration ScenariosLicensingDocumentation