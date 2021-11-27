Analytics FAQ

Why do I receive the following error message when I try to execute a custom report? ‘Report cannot be opened; report an incident, See XML error message in property XmlMessage’

The error message could be due to the amount of data being requested. Restrict the data with some parameters and applying selections instead of filters. For joined data sources, we recommend that the selections are set on the fields that come from the anchor data sources in the join. This ensures that the data is restricted at the first data source.