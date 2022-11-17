FAQ for Licenses (Appliance Templates)
Below you'll find answers to the questions we get asked the most about licenses needed for an Appliance Template.
Licensing of Products used in Appliances
Yes, as soon as you intend to keep an appliance for more than 30 days you need to care about two things:
- License(s) for the SAP product(s) built into the appliance
- Subscription of SAP Cloud Appliance library
You also need a subscription and product licenses before the 30 days expire if you are running the appliance beyond the trial purpose. For more information see the FAQs around the trial offering.
You need the subscription for using SAP Cloud Appliance Library – the Cloud service offering the appliance templates catalogue, the Appliance creation wizard, the management functionalities such as scheduling, creation of backups, IP range restriction etc.
The license(s) you need to run the SAP software built into the appliance you use. The appliance consists of one or more preconfigured SAP products. You need product licenses for these.
The SAP Cloud Appliance Library infrastructure checks whether the organization of the S-user who created the appliance in SAP Cloud Appliance Library possesses the resp. licenses and SAP Cloud Appliance Library subscription. Only if these checks pass, the appliance can be activated in SAP Cloud Appliance Library beyond 30 days. The result of the check will be shown to you, and we will also send reminder emails so that you can take care of the missing licenses.
In SAP Cloud Appliance Library, open the appliance template details and refer to the respective chapter in the Getting Started Guide, in most cases it is chapter 3. Licenses.
- from SAP Store, see the FAQs about costs
- contact your SAP sales representative if you cannot or do not want to buy from SAP store
Please check the FAQs around subscriptions and costs.
Yes.
Note that you still need the subscription for SAP Cloud Appliance Library.
Contact your sales representative or your account executive at SAP for a test and demo license.
Refer to the Getting Started Guide of the Appliance template you use. In to the section about Licenses you can find out for which product(s) you need a test and demo license.
Yes, you have to generate a license key and apply it to the system. Turn to your SAP Basis administrators to get help or watch our learning video in the SAP Cloud Appliance Library Community entry page.
Turn to your SAP Basis administrators to get help or watch our learning video in the SAP Cloud Appliance Library Community entry page.
For applying License keys you can also refer to instructions given in the Support page: