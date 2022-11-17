FAQ for Licenses (Appliance Templates)

Do I need any licenses from SAP to use SAP Cloud Appliance Library?

Yes, as soon as you intend to keep an appliance for more than 30 days you need to care about two things:

License(s) for the SAP product(s) built into the appliance

Subscription of SAP Cloud Appliance library

You also need a subscription and product licenses before the 30 days expire if you are running the appliance beyond the trial purpose. For more information see the FAQs around the trial offering.