SAP Cloud Appliance Library offers the easiest and fastest way to consume the latest SAP solutions in the cloud. It is an online repository of SAP solutions that you can instantly deploy into your own cloud accounts to kick-start your SAP projects.

Upgrade your authorization for Microsoft Azure accounts

We have migrated to a publisher verified application to establish a more secure communication channel Microsoft Azure. With a few clicks you can give consent to using the new application.

Read this blog to find out if you are affected and how to adhere to the new standard for existing workloads.

Your opinion is important to us

That's why we'd like to ask you for a small favor: can you take 3-5 minutes? That's how long it will take you to fill out our short survey, share your feedback, and help us improve the SAP Cloud Appliance Library for you.

Just log on to cal.sap.com and click the "Give Feedback" icon in the top menu bar.

We look forward to serving you in a better way!

SAP S/4HANA offerings in SAP Cloud Appliance Library

Get an overview of the SAP S/4HANA appliances and installation stacks offered in our catalog. Compare what is inside and find the best option for your use case. Read the blog here.

Featured Blog Posts

Recent Updates

Getting started with SAP Cloud Appliance Library on Microsoft Azure

Getting started with SAP Cloud Appliance Library on Amazon Web Services

Getting started with SAP Cloud Appliance Library on Google Cloud Platform

Check out our eLearning videos to quickly get started with SAP Cloud Appliance Library.

SAP Cloud Appliance Library: Creating Your Appliance Using the Advanced Mode

SAP Cloud Appliance Library - SAP S/4HANA Fully Activated License Key Creation

Watch more eLearning videos

Learn about planned innovations and the future direction of SAP Cloud Appliance Library.

View the roadmap

