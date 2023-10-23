Appliance Templates FAQ

Here you will find answers to the questions we are most frequently asked about working with Appliance Templates in SAP Cloud Appliance Library.

FAQ for Trial Offering

Here you'll find answers to the questions we get asked the most about working with the 30-day SAP Cloud Appliance Library free trial offering.

FAQ for Terms and Conditions

Here you'll find answers to the questions we get asked the most about SAP Cloud Appliance Library usage terms for Appliance Templates.

FAQ for Subscription and Costs

Here you'll find answers to the questions we get asked the most about subscribing to SAP Cloud Appliance Library and the expenses you need to take into account.

FAQ for Licenses

Here you'll find answers to the questions we get asked the most about licenses needed for an Appliance Template.

