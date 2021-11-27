Extended Planning & Analysis: Business Content

The Enterprise Planning process framework was built in collaboration with Accenture based upon our combined knowledge and experience designing, delivering, and deploying Enterprise Planning solutions. After several roundtables with a handful of customers, we detailed the end-to-end planning processes for manufacturing industries in four hierarchical levels of granular depth, although the top-most framework view depicted above is fairly common across many industries. This framework can be used as a process blueprint to help inform how a financial planning process can be expanded and interconnected with the rest of the enterprise. Within the framework, we find xP&A spanning across all functions, from finance to commercial to supply chain and human resources. It encompasses long term strategic planning, annual budgeting and mid-term extended integrated business planning cycles, the latter being an evolution of the sales & operations planning process that focuses on the combination of volume-based details from supply chain with value-based details from finance. The various functional processes within the main process cycles come together to form a cross-functional enterprise plan that is truly connected and collaborative, rather than sequential and disjointed.

At SAP, we use the Enterprise Planning process framework to steer our xP&A content that we deliver with SAP Analytics Cloud. While each industry may have a unique flavor of such a framework, we attempt to identify the common aspects and deliver industry-agnostic content in order to address the broader market needs. For each xP&A content package we deliver, we have also documented the respective process describing and showcasing the typical and most relevant planning activities in the content. We invite you to contribute and enhance these processes for your individual needs. To get to know this xP&A Process Map, please check out the Business Process Landing Page where you will find links to the LoB-specific processes. Note: You will need an active SAP S-User account to login.

You can directly provide feedback in the Process Tool, SAP Signavio, yourself by using the comment function and please keep in mind to raise your questions here in the community as well. For all other questions about xP&A Business Content, please, raise your questions here.