Enterprise Planning
SAP Analytics Cloud sets a new standard for enterprise planning and analysis by seamlessly integrating business intelligence and planning capabilities in a single cloud-based solution. Start optimizing your planning process today!
- Introduction to Enterprise Planning
- Getting Started
- Plan Entry & Analysis
- Advanced Planning & Modeling
- Plan Workflow & Collaboration
- Predictive Planning
Getting Started
Useful Links
- SAC Community: Latest Activity
- SAP Help: Get Started with Planning
- SAP Help: Planning Models Features by License Type
- Blog: How to Make the Most of Your SAP Analytics Cloud Planning Free Trial
- Videos playlist: SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning
Introduction to Enterprise Planning
SAP Analytics Cloud for planning empowers organizations to advance their Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) processes to the next-generation Extended Planning and Analysis (xP&A) approach. This evolution accelerates business performance by eliminating traditional siloes and fostering seamless collaboration across strategy, finance, and operations.
- Product Page: Extended Planning & Analysis solutions from SAP
- xP&A Accelerators: xP&A Business Content Community Page
- Playbook: SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning - Exploring Common Use Cases
- Analyst Reports: SAP Analytics Cloud is a Leader in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software
- Analyst Reports: SAP Analytics Cloud is a Leader in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software
- Analyst Reports: SAP Analytics Cloud is a Leader in BARC Score Integrated Planning & Analytics (IP&A) 2024
Plan Entry & Analysis
- Video: How to Create Planning Models from Blank Models
- Blog: End-user file upload
- Blog: Consuming planning model in Story and creating Plan Version from Actual in SAC
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud – Validation Rules for Proper Data Entry
- Blog: Creating Dynamic Version over Version and Time Reporting (Column over Column)
- Blog: Ad-hoc planning using SAC Planning Panel
- Webinar: How SAP Analytics Cloud enables Driver Based Planning
- Blog: Inverse formulas and the Value Driver Tree to perform "What if" analysis
- Webinar: Tailoring Your Planning Solution with Analytics Designer
- Blog: Planning Analytic Application – Toggle table values with a mouse click
- Use Case: Custom Planning Application: Planning projects and distributing the charges across fiscal periods
- Use Case: Custom Planning Application with Approval Process (SAP Analytics Cloud, Analytic Application)
- Blog: Fluid Data Entry
Advanced Planning & Modeling
- Webinar: SAP Analytics Cloud Advanced Planning
- Blog: Flexible Modeling
- Blog: Planning Area optimization
- Blog: Dynamic extentions of the Planning Area
- Blog: Topdown-BottomUp planning with SAP Analytics Cloud alternative hierarchies
- Blog: Currency simulation
- Blog: Creating Dynamic Version over Version with System Date Dynamic Time Reporting
- Video: Create and use parameters in data actions
- Video: SAP Analytics Cloud: Solve Complex Planning Scenarios with Advanced Formulas
Plan Workflow & Collaboration
- Blog: See how SAP Analytics Cloud Multi Actions change the way that you do planning
- Blog: Multi-level approval in SAP Analytics Cloud using Calendar Tasks
- Video: How to Manage Versions and Categories for Planning
- Video: Explore Planning: Collaborate Continuously with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Article: Collaboration in SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning
- Webinar: Collaborate Effortlessly with the Planning Calendar
- Blog: Overview of Planning Processes with SAP Analytics Cloud Calendar
- Blog: Enablement Material for SAP Analytics Cloud Calendar
Predictive Planning
SAP Analytics Cloud Predictive Planning provides the ability to automate data-driven enterprise planning with time series forecasting, through a tight integration. In practice, predictive scenarios can consume planning models as a data source. They can use not only the actuals but also the semantic richness of the concepts that are built in the planning model. The predictive models are “white boxes” with full transparency. Easy to understand predictive insights together with quality indicators are accessible in the model debriefing. Additionally, SAP Analytics Cloud Predictive Planning should be understood as part of a bigger, end-to-end planning process where the predictive forecasts are reported in stories and financial planners add their business judgment to revise them.
For more details on predictive planning, visit Predictive Planning on the Artificial Intelligence for Planning and Analytics page