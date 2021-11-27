Enterprise Planning

SAP Analytics Cloud sets a new standard for enterprise planning and analysis by seamlessly integrating business intelligence and planning capabilities in a single cloud-based solution. Start optimizing your planning process today!

Mountain with flag on top

Page Contents

On this page, you will find helpful information and resources on all SAP Analytics Cloud for Planning topics including:

    Location pin

    Getting Started

    Useful Links

      Do you have a question? Ask it here!

      Checklist

      Introduction to Enterprise Planning

      SAP Analytics Cloud for planning empowers organizations to advance their Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) processes to the next-generation Extended Planning and Analysis (xP&A) approach. This evolution accelerates business performance by eliminating traditional siloes and fostering seamless collaboration across strategy, finance, and operations.

      Dashboard

      Plan Entry & Analysis

      Wrench

      Advanced Planning & Modeling

        Design thinking process icon

        Plan Workflow & Collaboration

        Line graph

        Predictive Planning

        SAP Analytics Cloud Predictive Planning provides the ability to automate data-driven enterprise planning with time series forecasting, through a tight integration. In practice, predictive scenarios can consume planning models as a data source. They can use not only the actuals but also the semantic richness of the concepts that are built in the planning model. The predictive models are “white boxes” with full transparency. Easy to understand predictive insights together with quality indicators are accessible in the model debriefing. Additionally, SAP Analytics Cloud Predictive Planning should be understood as part of a bigger, end-to-end planning process where the predictive forecasts are reported in stories and financial planners add their business judgment to revise them.

          For more details on predictive planning, visit Predictive Planning on the Artificial Intelligence for Planning and Analytics page

          Browse this Topic
          SAP Analytics Cloud
          Getting StartedIntroduction to Enterprise PlanningPlan Entry & AnalysisAdvanced Planning & ModelingPlan Workflow & CollaborationPredictive Planning