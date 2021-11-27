SAP Analytics Cloud Predictive Planning provides the ability to automate data-driven enterprise planning with time series forecasting, through a tight integration. In practice, predictive scenarios can consume planning models as a data source. They can use not only the actuals but also the semantic richness of the concepts that are built in the planning model. The predictive models are “white boxes” with full transparency. Easy to understand predictive insights together with quality indicators are accessible in the model debriefing. Additionally, SAP Analytics Cloud Predictive Planning should be understood as part of a bigger, end-to-end planning process where the predictive forecasts are reported in stories and financial planners add their business judgment to revise them.

For more details on predictive planning, visit Predictive Planning on the Artificial Intelligence for Planning and Analytics page