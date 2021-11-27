Artificial Intelligence for Planning and Analytics

Our aim is to integrate generative AI into the major workflows of SAP Analytics Cloud by the end of 2025. By transforming these workflows, we will unlock new possibilities and drive innovation for the distinct planning and analytics roles and responsibilities common to organizations globally.

Read the statement of direction for generative AI for planning and analytics.

Joule

SAP Analytics Cloud with Joule will let planning and analytics users get work done faster and drive better business outcomes in a secure, compliant way. Joule works by quickly sorting through and contextualizing data to surface smarter insights. Users simply ask Joule questions or frame a problem in plain language. In response, Joule delivers intelligent answers drawn from a wealth of business data, while retaining context.

Just Ask

The "just ask" feature of SAP Analytics Cloud was the first delivery on the roadmap for generative AI in SAP Analytics Cloud. It became generally available in Q1 2024.

The just ask feature: