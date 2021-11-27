Artificial Intelligence for Planning and Analytics
Spend less time on data exploration and dashboard design thanks to artificial Intelligence and machine learning. Use SAP Analytics Cloud's AI features to get insights and decide on the best course of action and achieve more with less.
Introduction to Artificial Intelligence
SAP Analytics Cloud Artificial Intelligence features help users increase their insights, make more confident decisions faster with the following capabilities:
- Apply generative AI to search-driven analytics to ask questions in natural language and obtain immediate results
- Use machine learning algorithms to automatically reveal relationships in data, hidden patterns, and outliers in your data
- Predict potential outcomes and forecasts, and populate results back into your plan at any level for increased accuracy
Generative AI
Our aim is to integrate generative AI into the major workflows of SAP Analytics Cloud by the end of 2025. By transforming these workflows, we will unlock new possibilities and drive innovation for the distinct planning and analytics roles and responsibilities common to organizations globally.
Read the statement of direction for generative AI for planning and analytics.
Joule
SAP Analytics Cloud with Joule will let planning and analytics users get work done faster and drive better business outcomes in a secure, compliant way. Joule works by quickly sorting through and contextualizing data to surface smarter insights. Users simply ask Joule questions or frame a problem in plain language. In response, Joule delivers intelligent answers drawn from a wealth of business data, while retaining context.
Just Ask
The "just ask" feature of SAP Analytics Cloud was the first delivery on the roadmap for generative AI in SAP Analytics Cloud. It became generally available in Q1 2024.
The just ask feature:
Applies generative AI to natural language queries for search-driven analytics
Enhances answer accuracy and consistency, surpassing existing search-driven solutions
Enables users to quickly access trusted insights in their preferred language regardless of expertise
Helps to increase data literacy and analytics
Just Ask
Smart Insights
Time Series Forecasting
Predictive Planning
