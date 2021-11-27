Data Modeling and Wrangling
Data modeling and wrangling are the foundation for data exploration and data visualizations in your stories. With data modeling and wrangling, you enhance your data and prepare it for analysis.
Page Content
On this page, you will find the following resources on Modeling & Wrangling:
Model Creation and Management
Model Structure
- Learning Jorney: Create Planning Models - Structure First
- Video: Create Planning Models - Data First
- Blog: Flexible Modeling Concepts incl. Examples
- Help: Get Started with Flexible Modeling
Calculations and Conversion
- Learning Journey: Creating Formulas and Calculations
- Help: Formulas and Calculations Overview
- Blog: Data Aggregations in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Working with Formulas in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video: Calculated Measures and Formulas in SAP Analytics Cloud
Data Management
- Learning Journey: Importing and Preparing Transactional Data in a Model
- Help: Discover all Data Connections for Importing Data into SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Transform Data
- Blog: Import Data into SAP Analytics Cloud using the Data Import Service
- Blog: Discover the SAP Analytics Cloud Data Export Service
- Blog: Extract Data from SAP Analytics Cloud using the Data Export Service
- Content: Content Collection on Data Export
For more useful assets on data management and various connection types, please refer to the Data Connectivity page.