Data Modeling and Wrangling

Data modeling and wrangling are the foundation for data exploration and data visualizations in your stories. With data modeling and wrangling, you enhance your data and prepare it for analysis.

Page Content

On this page, you will find the following resources on Modeling & Wrangling:

Model Creation and Management

Model Structure

Calculations and Conversion

Geo

Data Management

For more useful assets on data management and various connection types, please refer to the Data Connectivity page.

Browse this Topic
SAP Analytics Cloud
Model Creation and ManagementData Management