FAQ – partner edition

There are two scenarios that can be implemented so that the partner can offer the solution to his customers.

On the one hand, the partner can offer a cloud service to which the customer can subscribe, this is the multitenancy SaaS solution. This gives the customer their own tenant in the partner's central provider system. The service is therefore not installed on the customer's local system but is accessible on an external system. Application monitoring and the entire management of the infrastructure are handled by the partner, who also bears the system costs. Furthermore, the partner can determine the degree of extensibility and custom logic possible in the application.

The second option is the provisioning of an Add-On Product. In this case, the partner offers the customer an add-on. For this, the customer requires their own system in the SAP BTP ABAP environment in which the product can be installed. Sharing the partner's infrastructure is not possible; a separate instance must exist. Customers can add the Add-On Product to their systems via the Landscape Portal.