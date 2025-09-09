FAQ – general questions
The following FAQ answers many general questions about the SAP BTP ABAP environment. This covers a wide range of topics, such as what it is and what it is used for, licensing, system sizing, and even administration and hosting.
Overview
ABAP Cloud is specifically tailored to the needs of cloud development. ABAP Cloud is the new, modern approach to making ABAP development future-proof and cloud-ready. It is the ABAP development model for creating cloud-ready business apps, services, and extensions. It combines various cloud technologies for development, including ABAP Core Data Services (CDS) for data modeling, the ABAP RESTful application programming model (RAP), SAP Fiori UI technology, and the ABAP Development Tools (ADT). It maintains a strict separation between SAP, customer, and partner coding.
It is the necessary path for all extensions in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud environment and is also becoming increasingly important for on-premise systems. All cloud development must be implemented with ABAP Cloud; classic ABAP is not permitted in cloud applications.
Use cases
The platform offers the possibility for a variety of individual solutions; the following list contains the most prominent examples.
- Loosely coupled side-by-side extensions and applications
- Tightly coupled on-stack extensions
- Hub-like usage for integration scenarios
- Partners can provide Multitenant SaaS solutions and the partner Add-on product
The environment can be used for different target groups, with respective features and use cases.
For education:
- Learn ABAP Cloud and evaluate the SAP BTP ABAP environment
- Try it out using the Trial Account or the Free Tier Option
- Free Tier systems can be smoothly converted into a standard system
For customer:
- Develop and run loosely coupled side-by-side extensions for example for SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- Develop tightly coupled on-stack extensions
For partners:
- Develop and run multitenancy-enabled SaaS applications for their customers
- Develop and provide a partner Add-on product for customers
Of course, the SAP BTP ABAP environment is also used for internal scenarios, so that our own products run on it.
Benefits
- Extend SAP applications: Use the side-by-side approach to develop and run custom extensions for SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- Accelerate cloud transformation: Reuse ABAP assets and knowledge to build breakthrough innovations in the cloud
- Keep the core clean: Transform on-premise custom code to a separate platform to decouple it from the digital core and profit from independent release cycles
The SAP BTP ABAP environment supports the concept of the clean core in several ways to ensure the maintainability, scalability, and long-term sustainability of ABAP-based solutions. Due to the enforced use of ABAP Cloud, the development is 100% clean core by default.
Some aspects are listed here:
- Cloud-native development: The SAP BTP ABAP environment enables developers to create cloud-native ABAP applications that can extend classic systems.
- Side-by-Side Extensions: Using side-by-side extensions, customers can develop and deploy custom extensions outside of the core system. This minimizes the risk of disruptions caused by customizations in the core system and facilitates updates and upgrades.
- Use of APIs and services: SAP BTP ABAP environment supports an API-driven development approach, where applications communicate with other SAP systems via well-defined interfaces. There is also the option to use reuse services.
- Update and upgrade stability: The SAP BTP ABAP environment ensures that customer-specific customizations and extensions are separated from the core system, increasing stability during updates and upgrades. This minimizes the risk of conflicts and instability and enables regular updates and patches without impacting core processes.
Further information on Clean Core and Extensibility can be found in the Extensibility Guide.
It is possible to use the SAP Joule for Developers, ABAP AI capabilities. These include various features to support developers, for example, the unit test generation, the BO generator or the code completion. These features can be used in Eclipse together with the ABAP Development Tools (ADT). The AI features are part of a separate contract.
Tools and Development
There are various materials and tutorials available to help you get started with ABAP Cloud. The following are good starting points:
There are various tools for lifecycle management
One is abapGit: This is used to transport development objects into SAP BTP ABAP instances. Its use as a transport system is not recommended. Furthermore, there is the git-enabled change and transport system (gCTS), which is used to transport objects between the dev and test systems. More information regarding gCTS can be found in this blog post in the SAP Community. It's also possible to use the existing Git within the company using the Bring-Your-Own-Git (BYOG) feature.
The SAP Landscape Portal acts as a central tool to allow service providers to perform administration tasks such as hibernating systems, creating test tenants and support users, selecting systems for a pre-upgrade, but also lifecycle management operations such as building, deploying and updating product versions, and even guides you through the configuration and deployment of multitenant SaaS solutions.
System Management and Administration
Hosting and Data Center
The data centers are distributed globally and can be found in a wide variety of countries. EU access, for example, can also be granted. A complete list of all locations is available in the SAP Discovery Center.
Licensing and Costs
There is the possibility to use the functionality of system hibernation, more information in this blog post in the SAP Community. This feature makes it possible to shut down development systems at a specific time when they are not needed. For example, the system can be shut down over the weekend. During this time, the costs for the ACU are waived and for the HCUs only 12.5% of the original costs must be paid (exactly 1/8 of the original price).
The manual adjustment of the ACUs and HCUs is quite static and cannot vary automatically according to the runtime. For this case, there is elastic scaling. The system continuously monitors utilization metrics and adjusts the number of application servers accordingly (up or down). This means customers only pay for actual usage, reducing costs while still ensuring sufficient capacity is available for peak loads when needed.