FAQ – general questions

ABAP Cloud is specifically tailored to the needs of cloud development. ABAP Cloud is the new, modern approach to making ABAP development future-proof and cloud-ready. It is the ABAP development model for creating cloud-ready business apps, services, and extensions. It combines various cloud technologies for development, including ABAP Core Data Services (CDS) for data modeling, the ABAP RESTful application programming model (RAP), SAP Fiori UI technology, and the ABAP Development Tools (ADT). It maintains a strict separation between SAP, customer, and partner coding.

It is the necessary path for all extensions in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud environment and is also becoming increasingly important for on-premise systems. All cloud development must be implemented with ABAP Cloud; classic ABAP is not permitted in cloud applications.