Customer and Partner Roundtable
On this page you will find all slides, recordings, and updates from our monthly roundtable. In addition to current product news and information about individual releases, invited experts cover dedicated topics. External customers and partners also join as guests and, for example, may present their own solutions on the SAP BTP ABAP Environment. The roundtable sessions are announced via the SAP Community. And of course, customers, partners, and anyone interested can join free of charge.
Next Roundtable 3. February 10:00 - 11:00 CET
Agenda:
- Welcome & Introduction new session format
- Product updates
- E-Mail Templates incl. demo
- Business Configuration Sets incl. demo
Meeting Request Download: link
The roundtable is a monthly series taking place on the first Tuesday of every month 10:00 - 11:00 CET.
Past Roundtables: Quick Overview
- Roundtable #30 (Dec 2025): Joule DocChat, Upgrade 2026, ABAP on AWS Graviton, Partner Solution (BearingPoint). – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #29 (Nov 2025): Release 2511, TechEd Recap, Graphical Modeler, RAP Analytical Tables. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #28 (Oct 2025): Release 2511, Infrastructure Q1/2026, Downtime-optimized hotfix collection. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #27 (Sep 2025): Add-on product, AI-assisted Service Consumption, Forms Templates. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #26 (Aug 2025): Release 2508, Debugger (Internal Tables Comparison), XCO Library Excel API. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #25 (Jul 2025): Pre-upgrade options, SAPUI5 schedule, Partner Solution: EDI-ZONE. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #24 (Jun 2025): Release 2508 features, Partner Solution: Global E-Invoice Cloud. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #23 (May 2025): Release 2505, Quick Fiori generation, Swagger for OData, SQL Insights. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #22 (Apr 2025): Upgrades 2025, Release 2505, Deep Dive: CDS Table Entities. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #21 (Mar 2025): Release 2502 (AI), Partner Solution: Agreement Management. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #20 (Feb 2025): Downtime-optimized Upgrades, Release 2502, Deep Dive: ABAP IDE Actions. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #19 (Jan 2025): Upgrade to 2502, Generative AI for ABAP (Use cases & Roadmap). – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #18 (Nov 2024): Release 2411, ADT News, Application Jobs, Client Default Certificates. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #17 (Oct 2024): Upgrade 2411, ABAP Cloud in SAP Build, Landscape Portal, System Hibernation. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #16 (Sep 2024): New Boosters, SQL-based Data Integration, CDS External Entities. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #15 (Aug 2024): Release 2408, Developer & Key User Extensibility. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #14 (Jul 2024): General Updates, ABAP Cloud Landing Page in ADT. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #13 (Jun 2024): Pre-upgrade 2408, ATC Baseline Support, AI in ABAP Cloud Roadmap. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #12 (May 2024): End-to-End Development Experience for ABAP Cloud. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #11 (Apr 2024): SAP Fiori elements for ABAP developers. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #10 (Mar 2024): Free Tier Changes, Google Cloud Support, Elastic Scaling. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #9 (Feb 2024): Elastic Scaling, Bring Your Own Git (BYOG). – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #8 (Jan 2024): Embedded Analytics. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #7 (Dec 2023): System Hibernation, Health Monitoring. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #6 (Nov 2023): ABAP Test Cockpit (ATC) in SAP BTP. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #5 (Oct 2023): Data Archiving. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #4 (Sep 2023): Multitenancy SaaS Demo, Eventing. – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #3 (Aug 2023): Partner Solution (Innoval Digital Solutions). – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #2 (Jun 2023): Partner Solution (Taxera Technologies). – [Slides] | [Recording]
- Roundtable #1 (Apr 2023): RAP Side Effects. – [Slides] | [Recording]