SAP Automation Pilot is a low-code/no-code automation tool in SAP BTP that enables (Dev)Ops teams to automate operational workflows using SAP-provided command catalogs, custom commands, and serverless executions. Now it also includes a Generative AI feature to streamline command creation, making automation modelling faster and more efficient.

What's new in SAP Automation Pilot

In our October release blog, we’re excited to share a range of new features, including the official launch of the Content Generation Assistant, Scheduled Executions Generation, Remote Work Processor (Standalone Mode), UI enhancements, and more!

Dive into the latest updates and explore what’s new in our blog post!

Content Generation Assistant of SAP Automation Pilot – Now Generally Available!

The new Content Generation Assistant in SAP Automation Pilot, now generally available, makes technical ops automation easier than ever for DevOps teams working on SAP BTP. Built on Generative AI (GenAI), this feature enables teams to quickly create and schedule automation workflows by simply describing their requirements.

By automating repetitive operational tasks, DevOps teams can reduce manual workload and focus more on app innovation and performance on SAP BTP. Ready to explore?

Check out how to enable the Content Generation Assistant in your SAP Automation Pilot tenant today!

Discover New Public GitHub Repository with Ready-to-Use Sample Content!

Accelerate your automation journey with SAP Automation Pilot’s newly launched public GitHub repository, featuring a growing library of sample automation content. Created to inspire and simplify the setup of ops automation scenarios on SAP BTP, this repository provides examples and templates to help you hit the ground running.

Explore the repository and find ready-to-use automation scenarios designed to save time and enhance efficiency for your DevOps teams.

Jumpstart your SAP Automation Pilot experience today by visiting the GitHub repository!

Explore Upcoming Features for SAP Automation Pilot on Our Public Roadmap!

Stay ahead with SAP Automation Pilot’s planned enhancements, designed to elevate automation capabilities for DevOps teams on SAP BTP. Among these future features, you’ll find powerful tools and streamlined workflows to support even greater efficiency in managing and automating your ops tasks. Explore and stay updated on the latest developments – be the first to know how these upcoming features can optimize your operations!

Visit our public roadmap to see what's coming next for SAP Automation Pilot!

[webcast series - 2024] SAP BTP DevOps and Observability in Action

Join SAP BTP DevOps andn Observability in Action - Webcast series and explore the following episodes related to SAP Automation Pilot:

[webinar] Application Operations Beyond Development: Monitoring and Automation for Your Cloud App & HANA Cloud DB

Learn how to leverage DevOps best practices by integrating alerting from SAP Alert Notification service with SAP Automation Pilot’s automation capabilities. Through real-world scenarios like automated notifications for SAP BTP apps and automated remediation for SAP HANA Cloud, you’ll gain practical insights into optimizing cloud operations.

[webinar] Open Space of Application Operations within SAP BTP: Automated Remediations for Your Mobile App

Ensure your mobile app’s critical functionality stays fully operational with SAP Automation Pilot! In this webinar, we’ll demonstrate how to use SAP Automation Pilot to automate validation of key API functionalities in mobile apps developed through SAP Build Apps. Learn how to set up alerts for potential issues and implement automated remediation actions, so you’re always in control when it comes to app reliability.

[webinar] Recurrent Monitoring and Automated Status Report Generation for your SAP HANA Cloud

Join this tutorial and lear how to use SAP Automation Pilot to model automated checks and make sure your SAP HANA Cloud is available and functioning correctly. Check possible performance, security and availability issues integrating SAP Automation Pilot to SAP Alert Notification service for SAP BTP and generate a report at the check completion. Store the report in a Central Ticking system and deliver it also via email.

