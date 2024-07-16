Content Generation Assistant of SAP Automation Pilot – Now Generally Available!

The new Content Generation Assistant in SAP Automation Pilot, now generally available, makes technical ops automation easier than ever for DevOps teams working on SAP BTP. Built on Generative AI (GenAI), this feature enables teams to quickly create and schedule automation workflows by simply describing their requirements.

By automating repetitive operational tasks, DevOps teams can reduce manual workload and focus more on app innovation and performance on SAP BTP. Ready to explore?

Check out how to enable the Content Generation Assistant in your SAP Automation Pilot tenant today!