Platform
Welcome to the Platform community, a place for all customers to engage and stay current on Platform products like home page, people profile, Fiori, admin center, intelligent service center, and all other “centers”.
Questions & Answers
Get answers to your product issues and questions
- *Ask a new Forum Question in 'Human Capital Management Q&A' in the SAP Community (Note: Please add ‘Managed Tag’ when you post your question)
- Search the Platform HCM Q&A (Forum) posts - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of Platform questions and answers
- Access the Platform Q&A (Forum) Archive from SF Community - Search for previously posted answers (Authentication required)
Platform Resources Blogs
View private SuccessFactors blogs to get release information, feature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find all Community articles and posts about a topic.
- *Access all private Platform Resources Blogs (Authentication required)
- Access all public and private HCM Platform Community content - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of updates
- Access all public Human Capital Management Blogs by SAP (Note: This is the new SuccessFactors public blog area for SAP Community)
Resources*
Check out the quick links below for more helpful resources for Platform.
|Overview
|Product/Release Documentation
|Best Practices & Training
|Additional
* Authentication may be required
Need Additional Help?
Access the SAP SuccessFactors Customer Community Enablement Guide or contact us at customerempowerment@sap.com