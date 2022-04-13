People Analytics
Welcome to the SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics site, a place for users to engage and stay current. This page contains documentation for all SAP SuccessFactors’ people analytics solutions including reporting, workforce analytics, and workforce planning.
Questions & Answers
Get answers to your product issues and questions
- *Ask a new Forum Question in 'Human Capital Management Q&A’ in the SAP Community (Note: Please add ‘Managed Tag’ when you post your question)
- Search the People Analytics HCM Q&A (Forum) posts - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of People Analytics questions and answers
- Access the People Analytics Q&A (Forum) Archive from SF Community - Search for previously posted answers (Authentication required)
People Analytics Resources Blogs
View private SuccessFactors blogs to get release information, feature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find all Community articles and posts about a topic.
- *Access all private People Analytics Resources Blogs (Authentication Required)
- Access all public and private HCM People Analytics Community content- Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of updates
- Access all public Human Capital Management Blogs (Note: This is the new SuccessFactors public blog area for SAP Community)
Starting with Stories in People Analytics
Admins Area
- Activating SAP SuccessFactors Stories in People Analytics
- Configuring SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics
- Permissions Required for Using Story Reports
- Enablement Configurations
- SAP Help Portal
- Stories in People Analytics - Auto-enablement Configuration Checklist
- Usage Statistics of Table and Canvas Reports to Plan Transition to Stories
- Using Stories in People Analytics Templates
- Quick Fix Guide
- Roadmap
- Best Practices for Report Scheduling across People Analytics reporting solutions
Designer
- Create your First Story
- Story Report Design & Implementation Considerations
- Video Library
- SAP Help Portal
- Template Stories in People Analytics Templates
- Quick Fix Guide for Imported Stories
- Design Guidelines for Stories in People Analytics
- Known Issues, Product Gaps and Limitations within Stories in People Analytics
Stories In People Analytics - Trainings
Certification Courses
- Overall Portfolio and upcoming changes
- SAP Certified Associate - Implementation Consultant - SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics: Reporting
Live Sessions
- Fundamentals of Story Reporting Pages in SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics
- Fundamentals of Story Query Designer in SAP SuccessFactors People Analytics
Journey
Stories in People Analytics - Best Practices
Resources*
|Overview
|Product/Release Documentation
|Best Practices & Training
|Additional
* Authentication may be required
Need Additional Help?
Access the SAP SuccessFactors Customer Community Enablement Guide or contact us at customerempowerment@sap.com