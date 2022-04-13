Learning
Welcome to the Learning site, a place for users to engage and stay current. Promote continuous learning and development, upskill and reskill your internal and extended workforce, and align people capabilities with organizational goals and opportunities.
Questions & Answers
Ask and answer basic, how-to questions
- *Ask a new Forum Question in 'Human Capital Management Q&A' in the SAP Community (Note: Please add ‘Managed Tag’ when you post your question)
- Search the Learning HCM Q&A (Forum) posts - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of Learning questions and answers
- Access the Learning Q&A (Forum) Archive from SF Community - Search for previously posted answers (Authentication required)
Learning Resources Blogs
View private SuccessFactors blogs to get release information, feature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find all Community articles and posts about a topic
- *Access all private Learning Resources Blogs (Authentication required)
- Access all public and private HCM Learning Community content - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of updates
- Access all public Human Capital Management Blogs by SAP (Note: This is the new SuccessFactors public blog area for SAP Community)
Learning User Groups
Join user groups to share and discuss best practices with other customers and get updated information from SAP SuccessFactors. *Authentication may be required.
- Validated SaaS Learning Communication User Group – Provides content specific to Validated SaaS Learning clients. This group is only open to current SAP SuccessFactors Validated SaaS life science, pharmaceutical, and medical devices companies under FDA Regulation. It is not open to non-Validated SaaS customers or any implementation partners at this time.
- Learning Life Sciences User Group – Engage with other Learning life sciences SAP SuccessFactors customers
- Learning User Group – Engage with Learning customers and join the monthly calls
- SAP SuccessFactors Learning Custom Report Exchange - This group is for SAP SuccessFactors Learning Energy customers to connect, share success stories, best practices, and ask questions regarding custom learning reports
Resources*
Check out the quick links below for more helpful resources for Learning.
|Overview
|Product/Release Documentation
|Best Practices and Training
|Additional
* Authentication may be required
Need Additional Help?
Access the SAP SuccessFactors Customer Community Enablement Guideor contact us at customerempowerment@sap.com