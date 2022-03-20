Employee Central
Welcome to the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central (EC) site, a place for users to engage and stay current. Our flexible, cloud-based human resources information system (HRIS) software automates HR workflows and intelligent services on a single global platform, so you can support processes and employee self-services for your total workforce.
Questions & Answers
Get answers to your product issues and questions
- *Ask a new Forum Question in 'Human Capital Management Q&A' in the SAP Community (Note: Please add ‘Managed Tag’ when you post your question)
- Search the Employee Central HCM Q&A (Forum) posts - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of Employee Central questions and answers
- Access the Employee Central Q&A (Forum) Archive from SF Community - Search for previously posted answers (Authentication required)
Employee Central Resources Blogs
View private SuccessFactors blogs to get release information, feature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find all Community articles and posts about a topic.
- *Access all private Employee Central Resources Blogs (Authentication required)
- Access all public and private HCM Employee Central Community content - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of updates
- Access all public Human Capital Management Blogs by SAP (Note: This is the new SuccessFactors public blog area for SAP Community)
Resources*
Check out the quick links below for more helpful resources for Employee Central.
|Overview
|Product/Release Documentation
|Best Practices & Training
|Additional
* Authentication may be required
Need Additional Help?
Access the SAP SuccessFactors Customer Community Enablement Guide or contact us at customerempowerment@sap.com