API and Integration
Welcome to the API and Integration site, a place for users to engage and stay current. SAP SuccessFactors APIs and Integrations across products.
Questions & Answers
Get answers to your product issues and questions
- *Ask a new Forum Question in 'Human Capital Management Q&A' in the public SAP Community (Note: Please add ‘Managed Tag’ when you post your question)
- Search API & Integration HCM Q&A (Forum) posts - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of API & Integration questions and answers
- Access the API and Integration Q&A (Forum) Archive from SF Community - Search for previously posted answers (Authentication required)
API and Integration Resources Blogs
View private SuccessFactors blogs to get release information, feature highlights, hot topics, innovation alerts, events and more. Search product keywords to find all Community articles and posts about a topic.
- *Access all private API & Integration Resources Blogs (Authentication required)
- Access all public and private API & Integration HCM Community content - Use Options < Subscribe to be notified of updates
- Access all public Human Capital Management Blogs by SAP (Note: This is the new SuccessFactors public blog area for SAP Community)
Important Integration Tools
Find key information, best practices, and training for API and Integration.
- Discover and test SuccessFactors APIs and ready to use integration packages on the SAP API Business Hub (SAP API Business Hub)
- Use the SAP Integration Suite to build powerful integrations with SuccessFactors or start for simple use cases with the SuccessFactors built-in Integration Center
- Configure the triggering of Events in the Intelligent Service Center to enable event driven integration
More Developer Information, Integration Best Practices and Trainings
Find key information, best practices and training for API and Integration.
- Learn from our Implementation Design Principle Documents (see section Platform) and Architecture Leading Practices the right way to integrate with SAP SuccessFactors
- Start one of our new missions to dive deeper into SuccessFactors related integration topics or check our tutorials for BTP integration technologies on the SAP developer portal
- We also offer classes and learning programs on the SAP Learning Hub, like this one about SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Integration
- If needed, have your issues with SAP SuccessFactors integration scenarios analyzed in depth by SAP through a remote service.
Resources*
Check out the quick links below for more helpful resources for API and Integration.
|Overview
|Product/Release Documentation
|Best Practices & Training
|Additional
* Authentication may be required
Need Additional Help?
Access the SAP SuccessFactors Customer Community Enablement Guide or contact us at customerempowerment@sap.com