Business Process Transformation Mission

Business process transformation is achieved through the continuous cycle of"processes" & "systems" as depicted above – let’s call it your mission.

The SAP Signavio Community will support you with content that enables you to jump rightinto the cycle exactly where you are and need it most. Both cycles should ideally belinked to one another, however you can use them separately as well. The usage of the model depends on your specific use case.

As a first phase, we’re delivering a deep dive into the cycle "processes" with a step by step guide to each phase, and will continue to expand this content within the community through blog posts and templates to support you on your mission.

As a second step we’ll address the cycle "systems" and will be providing a deep dive there too.

Now let's have a look at"processes"and have fun exploring this together: