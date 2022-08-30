Business Process Transformation Mission
Welcome to your business process transformation! Explore content that will support and guide you through continuous improvement across the different business process transformation disciplines.
In which use case do you find yourself?
A business process transformation could be driven by:
- a process excellence initiative with the objective to implement a process driven culture
- a change or redesign of a single process
- process management as a prerequisite/basis for a business transformation
- a change or implementation of an ERP System or any other IT-System.
Continuous improvement due to "processes" and "systems"
Business process transformation is achieved through the continuous cycle of"processes" & "systems" as depicted above – let’s call it your mission.
The SAP Signavio Community will support you with content that enables you to jump rightinto the cycle exactly where you are and need it most. Both cycles should ideally belinked to one another, however you can use them separately as well. The usage of the model depends on your specific use case.
As a first phase, we’re delivering a deep dive into the cycle "processes" with a step by step guide to each phase, and will continue to expand this content within the community through blog posts and templates to support you on your mission.
As a second step we’ll address the cycle "systems" and will be providing a deep dive there too.
Now let's have a look at"processes"and have fun exploring this together:
Design
Enable
Execute
Analyze
Enhance
Strive for excellence and keep improving the business process(es) based on your process learnings and data.
Independently of the size of the use case, this phase may include:
|Phase of your process transformation
|Process governance and management
|Process execution
|Usage of methods & tools
|Usage of our solutions
ANALYZE
Analyse current situation
Analyse key performance indicators matrix
Create transparency by regularly reporting
Evaluate change management needs
Analyse and model the current process (AS-IS)
Identify possibilities regarding standardization, harmonization, process automation etc.
Based on observations and data analysis, identify the gap(s) based on the pre-defined process KPIs, benchmarks and real data
Analyse gap of the process performance indicator`s (real vs. targeted)
Value Management
Poka Yoke
Jidoka
Gap Analysis
"Day in the life of"
ENHANCE
Assess improvement potential
Explore improvement measures
Explore technological and general innovations for possible improvements
Prioritize and decide on the improvement action(s)
Communicate the improvement(s) potential
Lean Management
Six Sigma
Cause Analysis
Cause-Effect Diagram (Ishikawa)
PDCA Cycle
Feasability Study
DESIGN
Explore possible Best Practices (set-up, framework etc.)
Identify involved stakeholders
If possible, involve (Process) Controlling
Define and establish a set-up and framework
Design future situation
Explore and define relevant key performance indicators (Target Values)
Involve Top Management into the initiative
Communicate improvement(s) to the involved stakeholders
Create and define requirements for a tool decision and decide for a business process management suite
Define and adjust tool set-up
Explore possible Benchmark processes, e.g. One Process Acceleration Layer
Identify involved process stakeholders
Execute process workshops
Explore and define relevant key performance indicator`s (Target Values)
Design and model the future process (TO-BE) incl. variances
Communicate improvement(s) to the involved stakeholders
Define process key process indicator´s (data)
Iterate, approve and publish the process(es)
Business Process Management
Enterprise Architecture
Process Workshop
SIPOC
SWAT Analysis
ENABLE
Align on change management activities
Enable people reg. the lifecycle of the process run and your defined initiative
Enable people on "how to read a process"
Communicate the process(es) to the involved stakeholders
Initiate solution design ("systems")
Align on Change Management activities
Set-up and distribute process training(s) material and execute dry-run trainings
Level Concept
BPMN 2.0
DMN
Archimate
"Day in the life of"
Change Management
SAP Signavio Process Manager
SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub
SAP Signavio Process Governance
SAP Signavio Value Accelerator
EXECUTE
Drive Change Management activities
Execute on-the-job trainings on demand
Provide key performance indicators matrix
Run the process via process participant (new Daily Business)
Drive Change Management activities
Distribute "Perfect Day/Process"
Execute on-the-process / wet-run trainings on demand
Monitor and share process KPI`s on a regularly basis (e.g. in meetings) and learn from the mistakes
Change Management
Andon Board
Just-In-Time
"Perfect Day"
Automation
RPA