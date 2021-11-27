RISE with SAP

Get support, share your expertise, and engage with the community about transformation to SAP Business Suite, a comprehensive collection of integrated business applications aimed at helping organizations manage and streamline their processes efficiently.

Community content
Create content
Related Topics
Overview
SAP Business Suite

SAP Business Suite

SAP cloud ERP applications, SAP Business AI, and SAP Business Data Cloud come together to deliver exceptional business value - all powered by SAP Business Technology Platform.

Overview on SAP.com

RISE with SAP transformation

RISE with SAP transformation

With RISE with SAP, there is a clear, proven pathway for transforming your on-premise landscape to fully leverage the capabilities of the SAP Business Suite. Unlock the full potential of the SAP Business Suite by transforming your operations through the proven RISE with SAP Methodology, offering a customized journey tailored to your specific needs and requirements.

What is the RISE with SAP Methodology?

What is the RISE with SAP Methodology?

The RISE with SAP Methodology offers a standardized framework with clear guidance at each step, an integrated toolchain, and expert advice to seamlessly guide your journey to Cloud ERP.

Overview on SAP.com 

RISE with SAP Methodology: Explainer video

RISE with SAP Methodology - Explainer video

Discover how the enhanced RISE with SAP Methodology simplifies your ERP cloud migration with an improved onboarding experience, embedded best practices, and personalized guidance from SAP advisors to ensure a smooth transition to agile and efficient cloud operations at no additional cost. Watch video 

RISE with SAP Methodology – Clean Core

RISE with SAP Methodology - Clean core

As part of the RISE with SAP Methodology, the Clean Core success plan offers quality checkpoints and dedicated expert guidance to help customers manage essential extensions without losing sight of upgradability. This approach ensures an agile adoption of the latest innovations. Discover how to implement an ERP clean core strategy throughout your RISE with SAP journey. Clean Core on SAP.com 

RISE with SAP Methodology - Dashboard
The RISE with SAP Methodology dashboard is designed to support customers on their transformation journey to a clean core landscape. It delivers a comprehensive set of capabilities to monitor and track the status of your systems, offering valuable insights and recommendations and ensuring alignment with SAP's best practices. Read the blog post
On Demand Webcast

On Demand Webcast

Learn more about the RISE with SAP Methodology and the onboarding experience, clean core success plan, and quality gates.

Watch the webcast  

SAP Learning

SAP Learning

Introducing the RISE with SAP Methodology for SAP Partners and Customers 
This learning journey will provide insights into the RISE with SAP Methodology, its phases, recommended tools, and their value in structuring an organization’s journey through a RISE with SAP cloud transformation. 

Onboarding Resource CenterLive Webcast schedule and Recordings Onboarding community
Customer Story FinderSAP News Center
Intro RISE with SAP Methodology RISE with SAP Methodology components:--> Standardized Framework--> Integrated Toolchain--> Expert GuidanceIntroducing the Clean Core ApproachAll SAP Learning JourneysSAP Learning Resources