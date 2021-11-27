RISE with SAP
SAP Business Suite
RISE with SAP transformation
With RISE with SAP, there is a clear, proven pathway for transforming your on-premise landscape to fully leverage the capabilities of the SAP Business Suite. Unlock the full potential of the SAP Business Suite by transforming your operations through the proven RISE with SAP Methodology, offering a customized journey tailored to your specific needs and requirements.
What is the RISE with SAP Methodology?
The RISE with SAP Methodology offers a standardized framework with clear guidance at each step, an integrated toolchain, and expert advice to seamlessly guide your journey to Cloud ERP.
RISE with SAP Methodology - Explainer video
Discover how the enhanced RISE with SAP Methodology simplifies your ERP cloud migration with an improved onboarding experience, embedded best practices, and personalized guidance from SAP advisors to ensure a smooth transition to agile and efficient cloud operations at no additional cost. Watch video
RISE with SAP Methodology - Clean core
The RISE with SAP Methodology dashboard is designed to support customers on their transformation journey to a clean core landscape. It delivers a comprehensive set of capabilities to monitor and track the status of your systems, offering valuable insights and recommendations and ensuring alignment with SAP's best practices. Read the blog post
On Demand Webcast
Learn more about the RISE with SAP Methodology and the onboarding experience, clean core success plan, and quality gates.
SAP Learning
Introducing the RISE with SAP Methodology for SAP Partners and Customers
This learning journey will provide insights into the RISE with SAP Methodology, its phases, recommended tools, and their value in structuring an organization’s journey through a RISE with SAP cloud transformation.