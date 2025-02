As part of the RISE with SAP Methodology, the Clean Core success plan offers quality checkpoints and dedicated expert guidance to help customers manage essential extensions without losing sight of upgradability. This approach ensures an agile adoption of the latest innovations. Discover how to implement an ERP clean core strategy throughout your RISE with SAP journey. Clean Core on SAP.com

The RISE with SAP Methodology dashboard is designed to support customers on their transformation journey to a clean core landscape. It delivers a comprehensive set of capabilities to monitor and track the status of your systems, offering valuable insights and recommendations and ensuring alignment with SAP's best practices. Read the blog post