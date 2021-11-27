SAP Ariba Central Procurement

Stay up to date with the latest product news and learn about the new features of SAP Ariba Central Procurement . Blog about your experiences, ask a question, network with SAP professionals and share your thoughts.

Featured Content
Highlights of SAP Ariba Central Procurement in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2408

The 2408 public edition release of SAP Ariba Central Procurement in SAP S/4HANA Cloud offers various new key innovations. Check out our blog post to see what this release has in store for you.

Roadmap for SAP Ariba Central Procurement in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition
Take a look at our vision for SAP Ariba Central Procurement in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition on the SAP Road Map Explorer

What is SAP Ariba Central Procurement?

Watch the video to learn about SAP Ariba Central Procurement, how it came about, and its benefits.

All About SAP Ariba Central Procurement

Have questions about SAP Ariba Central Procurement? Read All About Central Procurement to understand everything from the definition to the implementation of the product.

Configure SAP Ariba Central Procurement

A starting point for configuring and setting up SAP Ariba Central Procurement. It contains configuration setup guides and business process flow information that you can use to implement the solution. It also gives you information about the system landscape, product overview, and important follow-up activities you need to consider for the configuration.

  • Process Navigator - SAP for Me‎ > Solution Scenario > SAP Best Practices for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition > Sourcing and Procurement > Central Procurement

  • Process Navigator - SAP for Me‎ > Solution Scenario > SAP Best Practices for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition > Sourcing and Procurement > Central Procurement

Knowledge Management

Find answers to commonly asked questions or receive guidance on resolving typical customer issues on SAP Ariba Central Procurement through a blog with the latest knowledge base articles.

Visit the SAP Support Portal to view other SAP Knowledge Base Articles, SAP Notes, and more.

Product Availability Matrix

Information about product availability matrix for SAP Ariba Central Procurement.

S/4HANA PROCMT INTG W/ S4H 1.0

S/4HANA PROCMT INTG W/ ERP 1.0

Product AssistanceFeature Scope Description
Product AssistanceFeature Scope Description
Introducing central procurement with SAP S/4HANASetting Up Central Procurement in 10 StepsError Handling in Central RequisitioningJob Monitoring in Central ProcurementField Extensibility in Manage Central Purchase ContractsThird-Party Integration for Central Purchase Contracts
Process Flow to Create Contracts from Central Supplier Quotations