SAP Ariba Central Procurement
The 2408 public edition release of SAP Ariba Central Procurement in SAP S/4HANA Cloud offers various new key innovations. Check out our blog post to see what this release has in store for you.
What is SAP Ariba Central Procurement?
All About SAP Ariba Central Procurement
Configure SAP Ariba Central Procurement
A starting point for configuring and setting up SAP Ariba Central Procurement. It contains configuration setup guides and business process flow information that you can use to implement the solution. It also gives you information about the system landscape, product overview, and important follow-up activities you need to consider for the configuration.
- Process Navigator - SAP for Me > Solution Scenario > SAP Best Practices for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition > Sourcing and Procurement > Central Procurement
Process Navigator - SAP for Me > Solution Scenario > SAP Best Practices for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition > Sourcing and Procurement > Central Procurement
Knowledge Management
Find answers to commonly asked questions or receive guidance on resolving typical customer issues on SAP Ariba Central Procurement through a blog with the latest knowledge base articles.
Product Availability Matrix
Information about product availability matrix for SAP Ariba Central Procurement.
S/4HANA PROCMT INTG W/ S4H 1.0