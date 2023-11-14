Enablement
Welcome to the collection of enablement assets for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. Learn, share, and exchange on the intelligent, next-generation Cloud ERP business suite.
Missed the live sessions of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502 Early Release Series? Watch the Replays now! Take advantage of the entire series or pick and choose the sessions most relevant to you.
The SAP S/4HANA Cloud Product Expert Training 2025 is planned to start on March 24, 2025! Join us at the next training to update your expertise & drive customer success with in-depth knowledge of the latest features & innovations.
Save the date and find more details on the Landing page!
Digital Engagement Wheel
All relevant SAP S/4HANA Cloud assets and channels have been consolidated into a single, comprehensive resource: the enablement wheel.
Here, you can explore and access everything you need to stay informed and engaged about. Follow this link to acces the digital enablement wheel.
Product Expert Training
Product Expert Training is a unique opportunity to get up to speed on the latest updates and innovations from SAP S/4HANA Cloud. It brings product experts, partners, and stakeholders throughout SAP together to share knowledge and best practices, with the product firmly in focus.
This offer is restricted to SAP and SAP Partners.
Navigate to the landing page for more details!
Early Release Series
We offer compelling online sessions to give our customers, partners, and colleagues a special insider’s preview into the highlights of the upcoming SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition releases - weeks before the actual release date! This gives you the opportunity to see the latest SAP S/4HANA Cloud demos, ask your questions, and get answers straight from the experts.
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Early Release Series: Watch the recordings for more insights.
In-Depth Webinar Series
Get deep-dive product insights on SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition features and functions:
Podcast Inside SAP S/4HANA Cloud
Leverage the unique knowledge and expertise of SAP S/4HANA Cloud experts, partners, and customers, sharing their SAP S/4HANA Cloud product insights, implementation project best practices and lessons learned.
Expert Blogs - Line of Business
Expert blogs with the latest updates on key capabilities and features in SAP S/4HANA Cloud - The Link Collections:
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Finance Blog
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Manufacturing & Supply Chain Blog
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Sourcing & Procurement Blog
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Professional Services Blog
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Product Compliance Blog
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Sales Blog
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Service Blog
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Asset Management Blog
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management Blog
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Blog
Expert Blogs - Technology topics
Expert blogs with the latest updates on key capabilities and features in SAP S/4HANA Cloud:
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Localization and Identity and Access Management
SAP S/4HANA Microlearning
Boost your knowledge with SAP S/4HANA Microlearning! Get spot-on product information directly from our experts with digital knowledge bites covering key features of SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud.
Blog: SAP S/4HANA Microlearning (OP/CL) – The ultimate collection