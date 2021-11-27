FAQ for Manage Purchase Orders App

Q1: What is situation handling? Answer: The Manage Purchase Orders App uses Situation Handling when there is a deficit in the quantity of materials to be delivered by the supplier for any purchase order item.

Q2: What is purchase orders advanced? Answer: With the Manage Purchase Orders Advanced app you can create, edit and display also those purchase orders that have one or more of the few features that are not supported by the Fiori app.

Q3: What´s the difference between purchase orders and purchase orders advanced? Answer: You can work with purchase orders and purchase orders of the type ‘advanced’. Note that purchase orders of the type ‘advanced’ (symbolized by an icon next to the PO number) are opened in a separate browser tab.

Q4: Where can I see if any items are overdue? Answer: With the Overdue Purchase Order Items app, you can analyze the delivery dates of the purchase orders sent to the supplier. The KPI compares the actual date with the delivery date on item level. All purchase order items for which delivery date has passed and which have not yet been delivered are calculated. You can also use this app to analyze the delivery dates of purchase order items sent to the supplier.

Q5: Can I sort purchase orders according to their status? Answer: On the list screen of the Manage Purchase Orders App, you can select purchase orders according to their status.

Q6: What can I do if the Manage Purchase Orders app is missing in the app list? Answer: Maybe the app is not published on your launch pad. Please go to “App Finder” underneath your user picture and search for the app. If you can find the app, add the tile by clicking on the pin. If not, please give a notice to your administration team.

Q7: Has my order been sent yet? Answer: To check, whether your order has been sent yet, please check the list screen. Here you can select purchase orders according to their status.

Q8: Where can I change the document type? Answer: To change the document type, please go to General Information and choose one of the given types in the field Purchase Order Type. Once the purchase order has been saved, the purchase order type is read-only.

Q9: Can I divide my documents into different groups? Answer: Yes, you can divide your documents into different groups. For example, the categories sample and actual purchase orders are available.

Q10: How can I change the PO layout? Answer: The implementation of this function is not available. However, you have the

ability to transfer header and item texts to the Purchase Order form. For extensibility, please contact your IT department.

Q11: How can I prevent a PO from getting lost if the connection broke when clicking on purchase order execution? Answer: When number range gaps are present it is usually because an error or interrupt

occurs in the update task after a PO is saved. The Purchase Order number range

is buffered so the PO number is assigned and gets lost if a termination occurs.

What can cause the gap in the numbers sequence:

• If an application server is shut down, the numbers that are left in the buffer

(that is, that are not yet assigned) are lost. As a result, there are gaps in the

number assignment.

• The status of the number range interval reflects the next free number that has

not yet been transferred to an application server for intermediate buffering.

The current number level therefore does not display the number of the “next”

object.

• If you use several application servers, the numerical sequence will not reflect

the (chronological) insert sequence because the numbers are buffered

separately on the individual hosts.

Q12: How can I switch the purchase order slip into the change mode? Answer: With the following steps you will be able to change the purchase order.

· Search your PO 4100002504

· Select the radio button of the PO

· Press the button ‘Withdraw from Approval’

· For changing the PO click on the selected item.

Q13: How can I upload a huge amount of Purchase Orders via the Open Purchase Order template in the migration cockpit if the template has no provision given for custom fields? Answer: The SAP S/4HANA Cloud Data Migration content (migration templates and predefined mapping rules) is based on the pre-configured SAP S/4HANA Cloud business processes.

Unfortunately this means, that custom fields cannot be included in the migration job. For more information please also consider KBA 2683477

Q14: Can I modify standard fields in the Manage Purchase Orders App to filter for overdue Purchase Orders?

an improvement request. For a detailed description of SAP Customer Influence, please take a look at the user documentation see Answer: This feature is not yet included. However, you can use the opportunity to submitan improvement request. For a detailed description of SAP Customer Influence, please take a look at the user documentation see https://help.sap.com/doc/378cd...