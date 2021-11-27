SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Sourcing and Procurement

Companies often focus on revenue; understanding organization spends and removing inefficiencies with machine learning can increase profits by five times. Ask questions about and discuss the following topics: Operational procurement, supplier, management, sourcing and contract management, central procurement, procurement analytics, and invoice management.

Road Map for SAP S/4HANA Cloud

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Roadmap for planned functionality in upcoming Quarterly Releases

Find the right asset with only one click

Time saver to easily find all needed & recommended content for SAP S/4HANA Cloud public edition on topic and scope item level with just ONE CLICK.

NEW: Quick Content Search (S/4HANA Cloud for Sourcing and Procurement, public edition specific)

Sourcing and Procurement in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502

The key highlights shared in this video are:

  • The Use of Document Information Extraction Templates in SAP Ariba Central Invoice Management
  • Punchout Capabilities for Supplier Hosted Catalogs in SAP Ariba Buying, Base Edition

Sourcing and Procurement in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408

The key highlights shared in this video are:

  • Shipping Notification in Document Flow of Self-Service Purchase Requisition

  • Versioning in Purchase Contracts

  • Mass Change of Centrally Managed Purchase Requisitions

Video Library for Sourcing & Procurement

This video library gives you quick access to videos showcasing selected apps and functions for Sourcing and Procurement.

Release Demo Playlist for Sourcing & Procurement
