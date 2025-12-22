Featured Content
SAP Business Suite webinar series cross-enterprise
Explore how SAP Business Suite unites applications, data, and AI—offered in tailored packages—to help your business move faster, smarter, and as one.

Watch OnDemand!

Cloud ERP Release 2602 is here!
Release 2602 of SAP Cloud ERP is here with innovations that support our customers in running and evolving their core business processes.Read the Release Highlights Blog Post
Getting started
Business AI

Boost productivity with the most powerful AI and agents fueled by the context of all your business data.

BTP

Business Technology Platform

SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) brings together data and analytics, artificial intelligence, application development, automation, and integration in one, unified environment.

Cloud ERP

Connect processes and empower teams with modular business applications and Cloud ERP.
Discover our Communities: