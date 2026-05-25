Customers today struggle to gain a complete, material-level view of their value chain across a global enterprise. The complexity of multi-level transactions, combined with fragmented processes and applications makes it difficult to accurately assess performance across business units and divisions without manual intervention.

To properly access an organizations performance, companies need real-time insights into:

1.Financial Performance: Product-level COGS across the value chain, margins, currency impacts, and margin risk2.Operational Efficiency: Business unit performance and cost-reduction opportunities3.Strategic Factors: Transfer of controls of goods, and its impact on cash flow, financial alignment, carbon footprint, and environmental risk. Click on the link below to review a short intro video:

SAP S/4HANA Finance and Risk - Concept of Value Chain Analysis

SAP VCA provides real-time insights through automated transactions, seamless document flows, and dashboards, delivering true end-to-end visibility across the material ordering processes, empowering smarter, faster decision-making based on actual values - Contact your Account Executive to find out more