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How VCA supports oCFO and IFRS 18 requirements and more

Solution: Value Chain Analysis (VCA)

Connects material, logistics, and financial flows in real time to deliver a single, consistent view of value creation across the enterprise.  In this video, you will learn about how VCA supports the office of the CFO and IFRS 18 Requirements and more:

How VCA supports oCFO and IFRS 18 requirements and more

 


 

Introduction to VCA - Value Chain Analysis - Multi-stage Intercompany processes

Welcome to the SAP's Value Chain Analysis introductory Video
In this video, we will explain how the VCA,  Multi stage intercompany functionality supports global operations with increased automation and transparency across the Value Chain.

The early adoption VCA SKU is now available - Contact your Account Executive for more information.

Intro to VCA - Value Chain Analysis

Introduction to VCA

Introduction to VCA

Customers today struggle to gain a complete, material-level view of their value chain across a global enterprise. The complexity of multi-level transactions, combined with fragmented processes and applications makes it difficult to accurately assess performance across business units and divisions without manual intervention.

 

To properly access an organizations performance, companies need real-time insights into:

1.Financial Performance: Product-level COGS across the value chain, margins, currency impacts, and margin risk2.Operational Efficiency: Business unit performance and cost-reduction opportunities3.Strategic Factors: Transfer of controls of goods, and its impact on cash flow, financial alignment, carbon footprint, and environmental risk. Click on the link below to review a short intro video:

 

SAP S/4HANA Finance and Risk - Concept of Value Chain Analysis

 

SAP VCA provides real-time insights through automated transactions, seamless document flows, and dashboards, delivering true end-to-end visibility across the material ordering processes, empowering smarter, faster decision-making based on actual values - Contact your Account Executive to find out more
Value Chain Analysis (VCA) - Supports the office of the CFO

Learn more about how VCA supports oCFO and IFRS 18 requirements and more

Read more about value chain analysis and its many advantages for better business outcomes.

 

How VCA Supports oCFO regarding IFRS 18 requirements and more

 

Value Chain Analysis (VCA)
Connects material, logistics, and financial flows in real time to deliver a single, consistent view of value creation across the enterprise.  In this video, you will learn about how VCA supports the office of the CFO and IFRS 18 Requirements and more:

IFRS 18 is about increasing transparency Ref: 3696338 - Advisory Note on IFRS 18 Transition in S/4HANA Private Cloud, S/4HANA - SAP for Me

 

 

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