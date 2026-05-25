Central Finance Upcoming Events
Upcoming Events: SAP Central Finance & Beyond in Paris
Register for Central Finance and Beyond in Paris
Upcoming Events: SAP Central Finance & Beyond in New York City
SAP Central Finance is an embedded application within SAP S/4HANA that centralizes financial transaction data from multiple source systems into a single ERP environment. It is a strategic option for organizations operating complex ERP landscapes or pursuing mergers and acquisitions and who are looking to innovate quickly without disruption.
Learn how the Autonomous Finance with Central Finance, supports the office of the CFO:
Upcoming Events: SAP Central Finance & Beyond in Paris
Register for Central Finance and Beyond in Paris
Upcoming Events: SAP Central Finance & Beyond in New York City
Read more... How SAP Central Finance Accelerates the Journey to Autonomous Finance
Additional product information can be found here:
https://www.sap.com/products/financial-management/central-finance.html