SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management

Boost the transparency of revenue management with scalable, flexible, and automated billing and invoicing.

Featured Content
Monetizing Sustainability through Subscription Models

How can the circular economy not only be environmentally beneficial but also economically viable?

Axel Vetter, Head of Quote-to-Cash Solution Management, discusses circular, sustainable, and recurring revenue-based businesses.

 

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MGI named SAP the Leader in Billing Vendors

MGI evaluated 50 Vendors and named SAP a Leader for complexity and Volume. MGI named SAP a Leader in Billing Vendors

Monetization is how efficiently and effectively market demand is created and translated into revenue, proﬁts, and competitive differentiation.

Monetization is not a product or a single business process. It is a business practice supported by technology tools, skilled professionals, and business workﬂow

Explore SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management (BRIM)

Explore SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management (BRIM)

SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management enables the quick monetization of any business models that meet customer demands for flexibility, value, and personalization while staying ahead of market changes.

Help your clients quickly and easily become a scalable, subscription business by using SAP to drive recurring revenues, automate business processes, and enable accuracy and compliance.

 

Solution Briefs

Key Videos

SAP BRIM Road Map Explorer

SAP BRIM Road Map Explorer

Check the SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management Road Map Explorer to get the latest product updates.

SAP Road Map Explorer

Customer stories

Customer stories

Follow the links to get some insights on concrete customer use cases and project insights!

IBM

Deutsche Bahn
Microsoft
Stadtwerke Augsburg

Ingram Micro

HPE

 

BRIM tagged questions

BRIM tagged questions

Please take a minute to check if your question has already been answered in the community, below:

SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management

Subscription Order Management

SAP Convergent Charging

SAP Convergent Invoicing

SAP Convergent Mediation by DigitalRoute

SAP Contract Accounts Receivable and Payable

SAP Entitlement Management

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SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, Finance