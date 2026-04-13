SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management

MGI named SAP the Leader in Billing Vendors

MGI evaluated 50 Vendors and named SAP a Leader for complexity and Volume. MGI named SAP a Leader in Billing Vendors

Monetization is how efficiently and effectively market demand is created and translated into revenue, proﬁts, and competitive differentiation.

Monetization is not a product or a single business process. It is a business practice supported by technology tools, skilled professionals, and business workﬂow