Updates about KBAs and SAP Notes

I work in Product Support for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Asset Management dealing with issues reported by Customers and Partners involving our Fiori Apps such as a ‘Change Maintenance Order’, Released CDS views, and SSCUI’s ( Customizing )

My intention of this page is to provide insight into common issues reported, known restrictions, and bugs are being fixed so you can check the planned fix date/release before creating an incident on the Support launchpad

This will be a living document! . The page will be constantly updated with new KBA’s ( Knowledge-Based Articles ) that are created, if a known bug issue exists it will be listed here with a planned fixed release or date

The page will be divided into 3 areas

Latest KBA’s created Common issues Known Bug KBA’s / Note’s

The list will provide a link to the KBA or note, a description of the issue and category ( how-to, Missing functionality, Standard Behaviour, a bug to be corrected on a date or Cloud release )

You can access KBA’s on the Support Launchpad link below or by clicking on the note / KBA number

https://support.sap.com/en/my-support/knowledge-base.html

