Updates about KBAs and SAP Notes
Last Updated 13th of November - Cloud Essentials 2308
I work in Product Support for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Asset Management dealing with issues reported by Customers and Partners involving our Fiori Apps such as a ‘Change Maintenance Order’, Released CDS views, and SSCUI’s ( Customizing )
My intention of this page is to provide insight into common issues reported, known restrictions, and bugs are being fixed so you can check the planned fix date/release before creating an incident on the Support launchpad
This will be a living document! . The page will be constantly updated with new KBA’s ( Knowledge-Based Articles ) that are created, if a known bug issue exists it will be listed here with a planned fixed release or date
The page will be divided into 3 areas
- Latest KBA’s created
- Common issues
- Known Bug KBA’s / Note’s
The list will provide a link to the KBA or note, a description of the issue and category ( how-to, Missing functionality, Standard Behaviour, a bug to be corrected on a date or Cloud release )
You can access KBA’s on the Support Launchpad link below or by clicking on the note / KBA number
Latest KBA’s created
|KBA Number
|Description
|Category
Scope items BH1, BH2 and BJ2 cannot be activated in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition
Standard Behaviour
Costs don't appear in the app 'Maintenance Order Costs' F4603
Standard Behaviour
Reservation is created even if the selection is "From Release"
Standard Behaviour
Equipment creation in wrong Number range after S/4 HANA Cloud 2208 Upgrade
Planned Change
Completion date is not displayed when scheduling maintenance plan
Standard Behaviour
Error 'Function is not available' appears when inputting a Main Asset Number in a Technical Object
Missing Functionality
Notifications not appearing in app "Technical Object Breakdowns" despite having Breakdown checkbox set
Standard Behaviour
Error "Emergency Order Create" is not allowed (ORD%000000001)" when using app Create Maintenance Request
Standard Behaviour
Error 'Cannot determine supply process for material' when creating a Maintenance Order
Standard Behaviour
'Planned Effort' field is not displayed in 'Work Item' pop-up window when using the app Manage Malfunction Reports
Standard Behaviour
F2071 Find Maintenance Notification – Change in default filters for standard variant in list report and renaming of Quick Action button
Standard Behaviour
Popup with 'Invalid string length' appears when using Export option in the app 'Find Maintenance Order'
Standard Behaviour
Cost Center field blank in Purchase Requisition created from Maintenance Order
Standard Behaviour
I_MaintOrderActualCostDataCube and C_MaintOrdActualCostDataQ do not contain any field key description
Standard Behaviour
Buttons 'Edit' and 'Submit' disappear when using the app “My Maintenance Requests”
Standard Behaviour
Unable to view a Maintenance Order in the App 'Display Maintenance Order' due to '500 Internal Server Error'
Extensibility
Entry 'Service Order SO' is missing in App Create Maintenance Plan
Standard Behaviour
App / Tile for 'Create Mass Time Confirmations' (App ID F3925) Missing on the Fiori Launchpad
Standard Behaviour
Common issues
|KBA Number
|Description
|Category
'Assign Order' and 'Assign task list' buttons are missing in App 'Change Maintenance Notification'
Standard Behaviour
Known Bug KBA’s / Note’s
|KBA / Note Number
|Description
|Planned fix Release / Date