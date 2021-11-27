SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Asset Management
Foster reliable business growth: Reduce risk, improve operational safety, enhance product quality, maximize return on production assets, avoid unplanned downtime, and gain competitive advantage by optimizing energy use. Ask questions about and discuss the following topics: asset management, maintenance management, request maintenance, technical objects (equipment functional locations, measuring point), schedule maintenance plans, maintenance order, and maintenance notification.
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Asset Management, Public Edition 2408
The key highlights shared in this video are:
- Enhanced Recording of the “As-Found” Condition with the Perform Maintenance Jobs App
Mass Change Custom Fields of Maintenance Plans and Items
New Filter for Maintenance Requests
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Asset Management, Public Edition 2402
The key highlights shared in this video are:
- UI and API Extensibility for Maintenance Plan and Maintenance Item
Analytical CDS View for Maintenance Order Confirmations
- Enhancements to the SAP Maintenance Assistant Mobile app