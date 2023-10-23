With our latest releases of SAP Mobile Start, you can now use Joule while being mobile. Instead of searching for the right app, opening it, and then looking for the info, you can now ask Joule in natural language. Besides bringing Joule to mobile, we have added more helpful features to further enhance your experience with SAP Mobile Start, like Personalization of the Start Screen. With the new release, you can easily move the Start Screen sections such as Insights or News up or down as they work best for you – and hide sections if you do not need them.

