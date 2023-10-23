SAP Mobile Start

Find latest information about SAP`s native entry point for all mobile users, connect with the SAP Mobile Start team and peers, share your experience, raise questions, and get insights.

SAP Mobile Start Version 2.1 - Release Information

With our latest releases of SAP Mobile Start, you can now use Joule while being mobile. Instead of searching for the right app, opening it, and then looking for the info, you can now ask Joule in natural language. Besides bringing Joule to mobile, we have added more helpful features to further enhance your experience with SAP Mobile Start, like Personalization of the Start Screen. With the new release, you can easily move the Start Screen sections such as Insights or News up or down as they work best for you – and hide sections if you do not need them.

SAP Mobile Start Version 2.0 - Release Information

With our latest release of SAP Mobile Start, we deliver important features like Support for the "New Experience" view mode for SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition, featuring custom UI Integration Cards that seamlessly integrate with users' business context and improved spaces and pages layout on the applications screen and much more. 

SAP Mobile Start Version 1.12 - Release Information

With our latest release of SAP Mobile Start, you get some great new features that will make it even more effective and fun to use: Favourites. Furthermore. the release provides important enhancements for your to-dos.

SAP Mobile Start leverages Google Chrome's latest Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode

We're thrilled to share some exciting news that will enhance your SAP Mobile Start experience on Android! Google Chrome has just unveiled its newest feature, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, and it's generating quite some excitement among Android users. This development opens a world of possibilities, offering greater flexibility and multitasking capabilities from your Chrome browser.

SAP Mobile Start now supports SAP Analytics Cloud KPIs on Tiles & Widgets

Content is key - with the latest SAP Analytics Cloud release 2024.04, we add another important new content category: analytical KPIs. Now, You can see your SAP Analytics Cloud business KPIs in SAP Mobile Start as well.

Apple Vision Pro is available – SAP Mobile Start V1.10 is ready

SAP Mobile Start is now available for the newly released Apple Vision Pro. Check out the navigation concept, visual effects, and other enhancements this release brings to you.

User-Centered Design & Development: The Role of User Research in Shaping SAP Mobile Start

User centricity is at the heart of SAP Mobile Start. Find out how the team achieves excellence with the help of User Research.

(New) Learning Journey - Setting up SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition and SAP Mobile Start with SAP S/4HANA

This learning journey will provide you with an overview on how to set up and use SAP Mobile Stat to access SAP Fiori apps from SAP S/4HANA.

A Best-in-Class User Experience with Native Apple Platform Capabilities

Learn how SAP Mobile Start uses the native capabilities offered by iOS to provide end users with the best user experience.

SAP Mobile Start - Brings the Intelligent Enterprise to Every Mobile SAP User

SAP Mobile Start is the native entry point into the Intelligent Enterprise suite. It serves as your daily companion and provides all required business processes and data in one mobile application you need to deliver your day-to-day activities on mobile devices.

Enjoy A Quick Demo on the Main Features of SAP Mobile Start

Get to know the main features and functions of SAP Mobile Start in a short inspiring demo video or by downloading the app from the Apple App Store and using the demo mode.

Release Information

Gain an up-to-date overview on planned and available innovations.

Mar 2024 - Version 1.11 - SAP Analytics Cloud KPIs and To Do Enhancements

Jan 2024 - Version 1.10 - Apple Vision Pro and Enhancements

Product Direction - SAP Road Map Explorer Link

Sep 2023 - Version 1.9 - SAP S/4HANA situations, Insight Cards, and native iOS17 features

Jun 2023 - Version 1.8 - Enhancement in to-do cards, to-do details, and the watch app

Apr 2023 - Version 1.7 - New security features

Mar 2023 - Version 1.6 - Watch support, new browser experience for iOS, more native content for tasks

Dec 2022 - Version 1.5 - Release update

Dec 2022 - Version 1.5 - Branding using SAP UI theme designer

Jun 2022 - Release update

Jun 2022 - Android Version 1 is released

Dec 2021 - iOS Version 1.1 - SAP Task Center integration

Aug 2021 - iOS Version 1.0 - SAP Mobile Start is released

Getting Started with SAP Mobile Start

Find information on how you can set up SAP Mobile Start in your organization.

Three scenarios on how to get started on SAP Mobile Start

Overview on how to set up SAP Mobile Start in a productive landscape

Integration with SAP S/4HANA

Learn how to mobile enable your digital core. The specific steps related to SAP S/4HANA integration that is covered in the above "getting started" overview blogpost is separately listed here.

Use CIAS to simplify integration with SAP S/4HANA

Installing and configuring SAP Cloud Connector

Setting up principal propagation

Setting up content federation

Enabling cloud and mobile notifications

Handling Native Capabilities

Learn how to work with native capabilities that are enabled via SAP Mobile Start. The specific steps related to native capabilities integration that is covered in the above "getting started" overview blogpost are separately listed here.

Adjust the apps that uses native integration; for e.g. barcode scanning

Simplify the onboarding of SAP Mobile Start with managed app configuration by MDM

Add native apps to your content

Leverage SAP SuccessFactors deep-links on SAP Mobile Start

Add feed tiles to the app content

Use the Business Info Widget to monitor your business directly from home screen

Get to Know Mobile Personas

For the end user, it is extremely important to be able to directly access the web and native apps that they required to drive their day-to-day tasks on mobile devices and that they are seamlessly integrated with each other. Based on expert and customer feedback, we have defined this content for different personas that showcases how customers can customize their systems to support these personas to enable best-in-class user experience and operational excellence.

Auditor

Employee and People Manager

Finance Manager

Hiring Manager and Temporary Worker

Industrial Hygienist and the Environmental Engineer

Inventory Manager

Production Supervisor

Project Manager

Purchaser and Strategic Buyer

Retail Store Manager

Treasury Manager

Warehouse Clerk

Yard Logistics Operator

Info Sessions/Conferences

Missed a previous session? Watch them on demand.

Mobile Experience from SAP's sessions at SAP TechEd 2022

Weinbar - SAP Mobile Start, the Native Mobile Entry Point to the Intelligent Enterprise

Archived Pages

SAP’s New Mobile Experience: The Intelligent Enterprise at Your Fingertips

Hello, SAP Mobile Start: Welcome to a new mobile entry point to our intelligent enterprise

