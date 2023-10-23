SAP Mobile Start
SAP Mobile Start Version 2.1 - Release Information
With our latest releases of SAP Mobile Start, you can now use Joule while being mobile. Instead of searching for the right app, opening it, and then looking for the info, you can now ask Joule in natural language. Besides bringing Joule to mobile, we have added more helpful features to further enhance your experience with SAP Mobile Start, like Personalization of the Start Screen. With the new release, you can easily move the Start Screen sections such as Insights or News up or down as they work best for you – and hide sections if you do not need them.
SAP Mobile Start Version 2.0 - Release Information
With our latest release of SAP Mobile Start, we deliver important features like Support for the "New Experience" view mode for SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition, featuring custom UI Integration Cards that seamlessly integrate with users' business context and improved spaces and pages layout on the applications screen and much more.
SAP Mobile Start Version 1.12 - Release Information
With our latest release of SAP Mobile Start, you get some great new features that will make it even more effective and fun to use: Favourites. Furthermore. the release provides important enhancements for your to-dos.
SAP Mobile Start leverages Google Chrome's latest Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode
We're thrilled to share some exciting news that will enhance your SAP Mobile Start experience on Android! Google Chrome has just unveiled its newest feature, Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, and it's generating quite some excitement among Android users. This development opens a world of possibilities, offering greater flexibility and multitasking capabilities from your Chrome browser.
SAP Mobile Start now supports SAP Analytics Cloud KPIs on Tiles & Widgets
Content is key - with the latest SAP Analytics Cloud release 2024.04, we add another important new content category: analytical KPIs. Now, You can see your SAP Analytics Cloud business KPIs in SAP Mobile Start as well.
Apple Vision Pro is available – SAP Mobile Start V1.10 is ready
SAP Mobile Start is now available for the newly released Apple Vision Pro. Check out the navigation concept, visual effects, and other enhancements this release brings to you.
User-Centered Design & Development: The Role of User Research in Shaping SAP Mobile Start
User centricity is at the heart of SAP Mobile Start. Find out how the team achieves excellence with the help of User Research.
(New) Learning Journey - Setting up SAP Build Work Zone, standard edition and SAP Mobile Start with SAP S/4HANA
This learning journey will provide you with an overview on how to set up and use SAP Mobile Stat to access SAP Fiori apps from SAP S/4HANA.
A Best-in-Class User Experience with Native Apple Platform Capabilities
Learn how SAP Mobile Start uses the native capabilities offered by iOS to provide end users with the best user experience.
SAP Mobile Start - Brings the Intelligent Enterprise to Every Mobile SAP User
SAP Mobile Start is the native entry point into the Intelligent Enterprise suite. It serves as your daily companion and provides all required business processes and data in one mobile application you need to deliver your day-to-day activities on mobile devices.
Enjoy A Quick Demo on the Main Features of SAP Mobile Start
Get to know the main features and functions of SAP Mobile Start in a short inspiring demo video or by downloading the app from the Apple App Store and using the demo mode.
