Find the latest information about SAP’s suite of mobile apps and how it leverages AI to support your own business needs. Connect with experts and peers, raise questions and get them answered.

Business AI goes mobile: Just ask Joule with the new SAP Mobile Start
You can now use our AI copilot Joule while being mobile with the SAP Mobile Start app. Just use your own words and get what you need in seconds instead of searching for features, information, or apps

New Release: SAP Service and Asset Manager 2410

Find work orders faster and work more safely: The latest update of SAP Service and Asset Manager includes powerful new features for all users, from maintenance and safety technicians to field service pros.

New Release: SAP Warehouse Operator Version 2.4

The new SAP Warehouse Operator app brings new efficiency-focused features, such as ad-hoc warehouse task creation for handling units, new targeted scans, support for low stock checks, and more...

SAP Mobile Start on Apple Vision Pro
With the latest release of SAP Mobile Start, the app does not only run natively on your phone, tablet, or watch, but is now also available as a dedicated optimised Apple Vision Pro app.

Business anywhere with AI-powered mobile apps by SAP

Mobile Experiences

SAP offers a native mobile experience that makes businesses more efficient, resilient and sustainable by integrating access to an unparalleled data richness and AI.

What is SAP Mobile Experience l SAP Mobile Experience Strategy Paper l Watch Video

Everything you need to know about running SAP mobile apps and technologies l Read More

SAP Mobile Start

Available both in iOS and Android, SAP Mobile Start offers everything you need to stay up-to-date anywhere with an elegant and intuitive native app.

What is SAP Mobile Start l How to get Started l Watch Video l Learn More

Learn more about the latest releases from our experts l Read Now

Featured Content: Access SAP Fiori apps from SAP S/4HANA with the new learning journey l Learn More

SAP Service and Asset Manager

Support highly skilled workers in maintaining enterprise assets with rich information and a business logic that is always available, online or offline.

How to get started l Learn More

Learn more about the latest releases from our experts

Featured Content: Integration of SAP Service and Asset Manager & SAP Maintenance Assistant l Read More

SAP Warehouse Operator

Simplify processes and optimize daily work with on-device intelligence for warehouse workforces.

What is SAP Warehouse Operator l How to get started l Watch Video

Learn more about the latest releases from our experts

Featured content: Setting up Business Users for SAP Warehouse Operator in S/4 HANA Cloud l Read Now

SAP SuccessFactors Mobile

Engage your workforce, connect people across your enterprise, facilitate effective human resources – as simple as navigating your favorite consumer apps.

What is SAP SuccessFactors Mobile l How to get started l Watch Video

Learn more about the latest release: What's new

SAP Ariba Shopping

Offer state-of-the-art shopping experience with personalized marketplace for individual purchases while simplifying workflows for fast ordering from approved vendors.

What is SAP Ariba Shopping

Featured Content: Learn more about the latest release version 1.8 l Read Now

