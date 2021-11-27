Mobile Experience FAQ

How can I purchase SAP Mobile start?

SAP Mobile Start can be downloaded for free from Apple App Store and Google Play. The usage of SAP Mobile Start is included in SAP Launchpad service license*. For RISE SAP S/4HANA customers, SAP Launchpad service & SAP Mobile Start are included for free in the following packages:

RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition

RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and experience management

*SAP Mobile Start is not supported in China and Russia at the moment.