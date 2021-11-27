Mobile Experience FAQ

You can find the most frequently asked questions about SAP's mobile experience, SAP Mobile Start and other SAP mobile apps here. For additional questions, ask us in the community and tag "SAP Mobile" or "SAP Mobile Start."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SAP's mobile experience?

SAP's mobile experience is our umbrella term for a well composed offering of apps and services that help people and their businesses get the best out of SAP's data and multi-industry power. A suite of user-friendly mobile apps leverages SAP's Business AI and latest on-device (smartphones, watches, tablets, spatial computing) features to simplify processing of tasks in a multitude of environments. SAP's own mobile technology allows rapid and flexible adoption and even development of mobile apps for specific requirements.

What is the difference between SAP’s mobile experience and mobile technologies from SAP?

SAP is able to offer an orchestrated mobile experience by leveraging SAP's own mobile technologies (for example, SAP Mobile Services and SAP BTP for iOS/Android) for building and deploying mobile apps. Mobile technologies from SAP also offer powerful mobile development tools to customers to enable them to build their own mobile applications.

SAP Mobile Start

How can I purchase SAP Mobile start?

SAP Mobile Start can be downloaded for free from Apple App Store and Google Play. The usage of SAP Mobile Start is included in SAP Launchpad service license*. For RISE SAP S/4HANA customers, SAP Launchpad service & SAP Mobile Start are included for free in the following packages:

  • RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition
  • RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud
  • RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and experience management

*SAP Mobile Start is not supported in China and Russia at the moment.

Which operating systems are supported by SAP Mobile Start?

SAP Mobile Start supports both iOS (running on iOS14 or later) and Android devices. It can also be deployed via Mobile Device Management (MDM) and customer’s enterprise stores.

SAP Launchpad service is already available on my mobile, why should I use SAP Mobile Start?

SAP Mobile Start offers you a native mobile experience providing a central entry point for all your applications.

What are the technical prerequisites for customers to use SAP Mobile Start?
  • SAP Mobile Start leverages the SAP Launchpad service which runs on SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry environment.
  • SAP Task Centre is required for accessing Tasks on “To Do” screen on the app.
  • Your iPhone or iPad must run on IOS 14 or later versions.
  • Your Android device must run on Android 8 or later versions
Do I receive notifications from non-SAP applications via SAP Mobile Start?

No.For SAP UI5 applications deployed on SAP BTP Cloud Foundry and on SAP Mobile Start, it is possible to send notifications to SAP Launchpad service as documented here. The 3rd party application will have to comply with the expectations for the payload (for e.g. ACTIONS etc) as mentioned in the help document here.

How can I manage my workflow approvals with SAP Task Center in SAP Mobile Start?

SAP Task Center is integrated in SAP Mobile Start: users can access a dedicated “To Do” Tab, listing all the items that require their approvals. Workflow approval requests are organised by category so that users can easily find and prioritize the item they need to work on.

How can I use SAP Task Center on SAP Mobile Start?

SAP Mobile Start is the native mobile solution for SAP Task Center. You need to implement SAP Task Center Services (details here) AND SAP Mobile Start

Which workflows are supported by SAP Task Center in SAP Mobile Start?

SAP Mobile Start displays the tasks that are federated by SAP Task Center service, which enables the integration with the other SAP applications. New scenarios are frequently added, you might find the latest information here.

SAP Ariba Shopping

What is the SAP Ariba Shopping mobile app?

SAP Ariba Shopping is a native iOS and Android mobile app that is designed for a consumer-grade shopping experience for employees of your enterprise. Employees can switch between desktop and mobile app to process and submit purchase requisitions chosen from pre-defined catalogs, as well as to create a request for a non-catalog item using the app.

Which SAP solutions does the SAP Ariba Shopping mobile app support?

SAP Ariba Shopping supports SAP Ariba Buying and SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing. SAP Ariba Shopping can be used within the Ariba Guided Buying capability. Intelligent product recommendations and policy checks are currently not supported.

Who can download the SAP Ariba Shopping mobile app?

Customers with a valid subscription to SAP Ariba Buying or SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing can download the app.

Which operating systems are currently supported by SAP Ariba Shopping?

SAP Ariba Shopping is currently available on iOS 16.0 or higher and Android 8.0 or higher operating systems.

In which languages is the SAP Ariba Shopping mobile app currently available?

SAP Ariba Shopping is available in the following 24 languages: Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, German, Greek, English, Spanish, Finnish, French, Croatian, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazilian), Romanian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Chinese (PRC), Chinese (Taiwan)

How do I onboard SAP Ariba Shopping when using it for the first time?

See Onboarding.

SAP Service and Asset Manager

Who should use the SAP Service and Asset Manager mobile app?
SAP Service and Asset Manager is designed to support those workers involved in maintenance execution providing at-hand details and documents. Customers report extended asset lifetime and reliability by shortening work cycles, putting technicians on the floor or in the field rather than inputting data in the office.
What personas are supported SAP Service and Asset Manager?
The application supports Maintenance Technician, Field Service Technician, Inventory Clerk, and Safety Technician personas. Users may be assigned one or more personas and the user interface is optimized for the specific needs of each.
What prerequisites are required to implement SAP Service and Asset Manager?

SAP Service and Asset Manager leverages the digital core and natively integrates with SAP Enterprise Asset Management, SAP S/4HANA Asset Management (on-prem and private cloud), and SAP Intelligent Asset Management solutions.

For full backend requirements: SAP Service and Asset Manager Installation Requirements

Which operating systems are supported by SAP Service and Asset Manager?
Each release of SAP Service and Asset Manager supports the last two versions of iOS/iPadOS for Apple phones and tablets, and Android for phone and tablets. Windows is supported with limitations with development continuing to add new features.
How can I purchase SAP Service and Asset Manager?
SAP Service and Asset Manager requires an additional license, which includes SAP Business Technology Platform entitlements. More pricing info can be found here.
May I customize SAP Service and Asset Manager to reflect our specific maintenance workflows and requirements?
Yes. SAP Service and Asset Manager is based on the Mobile Development Kit and the SAP Business Technology Platform SDKs for iOS and Android. The application metadata is available for each release and may be enhanced by customers to modify screens for all personas.

SAP Warehouse Operator

Who should use SAP Warehouse Operator mobile app?
SAP Warehouse Operator is tailored for the warehouse workers who have to work and move around the warehouse most of the time.
What does the app SAP Warehouse Operator cost?

The app is free of cost for customers using Warehouse Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition.

Which operating systems are supported by SAP Warehouse Operator?

SAP Warehouse Operator supports iOS (running on iOS 16 or later) devices.

Does the app replace RF scanners in the future?

The SAP Warehouse Operator app offers a modern way to access powerful features of Warehouse Management in SAP S/4HANA, public edition. The app currently is an alternative to RF, complements it but doesn’t replace it. With continued focus on the app, the plan is to expand its feature set by listening to customers and partners

Browse this Topic
Mobile Experience
Frequently Asked QuestionsSAP Mobile StartSAP Ariba ShoppingSAP Service and Asset ManagerSAP Warehouse Operator