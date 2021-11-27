Mobile Experience FAQ
You can find the most frequently asked questions about SAP's mobile experience, SAP Mobile Start and other SAP mobile apps here. For additional questions, ask us in the community and tag "SAP Mobile" or "SAP Mobile Start."
Frequently Asked Questions
SAP's mobile experience is our umbrella term for a well composed offering of apps and services that help people and their businesses get the best out of SAP's data and multi-industry power. A suite of user-friendly mobile apps leverages SAP's Business AI and latest on-device (smartphones, watches, tablets, spatial computing) features to simplify processing of tasks in a multitude of environments. SAP's own mobile technology allows rapid and flexible adoption and even development of mobile apps for specific requirements.
SAP is able to offer an orchestrated mobile experience by leveraging SAP's own mobile technologies (for example, SAP Mobile Services and SAP BTP for iOS/Android) for building and deploying mobile apps. Mobile technologies from SAP also offer powerful mobile development tools to customers to enable them to build their own mobile applications.
SAP Mobile Start
SAP Mobile Start can be downloaded for free from Apple App Store and Google Play. The usage of SAP Mobile Start is included in SAP Launchpad service license*. For RISE SAP S/4HANA customers, SAP Launchpad service & SAP Mobile Start are included for free in the following packages:
- RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition
- RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and experience management
*SAP Mobile Start is not supported in China and Russia at the moment.
SAP Mobile Start supports both iOS (running on iOS14 or later) and Android devices. It can also be deployed via Mobile Device Management (MDM) and customer’s enterprise stores.
SAP Mobile Start offers you a native mobile experience providing a central entry point for all your applications.
- SAP Mobile Start leverages the SAP Launchpad service which runs on SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry environment.
- SAP Task Centre is required for accessing Tasks on “To Do” screen on the app.
- Your iPhone or iPad must run on IOS 14 or later versions.
- Your Android device must run on Android 8 or later versions
No.For SAP UI5 applications deployed on SAP BTP Cloud Foundry and on SAP Mobile Start, it is possible to send notifications to SAP Launchpad service as documented here. The 3rd party application will have to comply with the expectations for the payload (for e.g. ACTIONS etc) as mentioned in the help document here.
SAP Task Center is integrated in SAP Mobile Start: users can access a dedicated “To Do” Tab, listing all the items that require their approvals. Workflow approval requests are organised by category so that users can easily find and prioritize the item they need to work on.
SAP Mobile Start is the native mobile solution for SAP Task Center. You need to implement SAP Task Center Services (details here) AND SAP Mobile Start
SAP Mobile Start displays the tasks that are federated by SAP Task Center service, which enables the integration with the other SAP applications. New scenarios are frequently added, you might find the latest information here.
SAP Ariba Shopping
SAP Ariba Shopping is a native iOS and Android mobile app that is designed for a consumer-grade shopping experience for employees of your enterprise. Employees can switch between desktop and mobile app to process and submit purchase requisitions chosen from pre-defined catalogs, as well as to create a request for a non-catalog item using the app.
SAP Ariba Shopping supports SAP Ariba Buying and SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing. SAP Ariba Shopping can be used within the Ariba Guided Buying capability. Intelligent product recommendations and policy checks are currently not supported.
Customers with a valid subscription to SAP Ariba Buying or SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing can download the app.
SAP Ariba Shopping is currently available on iOS 16.0 or higher and Android 8.0 or higher operating systems.
SAP Ariba Shopping is available in the following 24 languages: Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, German, Greek, English, Spanish, Finnish, French, Croatian, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazilian), Romanian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Chinese (PRC), Chinese (Taiwan)
See Onboarding.
SAP Service and Asset Manager
SAP Service and Asset Manager leverages the digital core and natively integrates with SAP Enterprise Asset Management, SAP S/4HANA Asset Management (on-prem and private cloud), and SAP Intelligent Asset Management solutions.
For full backend requirements: SAP Service and Asset Manager Installation Requirements
SAP Warehouse Operator
The app is free of cost for customers using Warehouse Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition.
SAP Warehouse Operator supports iOS (running on iOS 16 or later) devices.
The SAP Warehouse Operator app offers a modern way to access powerful features of Warehouse Management in SAP S/4HANA, public edition. The app currently is an alternative to RF, complements it but doesn’t replace it. With continued focus on the app, the plan is to expand its feature set by listening to customers and partners