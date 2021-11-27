SAP AI Services

Customer Story: Essen für Alle

The devastating COVID-19 pandemic exposed some of society’s most precarious fault lines, like in our healthcare systems, supply chains, and social support systems. People who once felt secure – those with stable jobs, access to food, and reliable safety nets – suddenly faced the harsh reality of vulnerability.

Swiss NGO startup Essen für Alle turned to SAP Business Technology Platform to help rescue food to feed those in need.

Read to learn more.