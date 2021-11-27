SAP AI Services
SAP AI Services automate and optimize corporate processes by adding intelligence to your applications using AI models pretrained on business-relevant data, available on SAP Business Technology Platform.
In 2024, SAP Business AI transformed more concepts into real-world impact than ever before. We kept our promise and released more than 130 high-value generative AI capabilities that came ready to use out-of-the-box across our cloud applications.
We recently introduced an all-new free tier service for Document Information Extraction, premium edition, to process 50 document pages for free every month, making it easier for everyone to try out the service and get started at no extra charge. For our most demanding customers who are processing hundreds of thousands of documents, we are making the service 30% cheaper to provide even more value.
Read more about the free tier service
The devastating COVID-19 pandemic exposed some of society’s most precarious fault lines, like in our healthcare systems, supply chains, and social support systems. People who once felt secure – those with stable jobs, access to food, and reliable safety nets – suddenly faced the harsh reality of vulnerability.
Swiss NGO startup Essen für Alle turned to SAP Business Technology Platform to help rescue food to feed those in need.
Explore the available AI features that delivers real world's results for your business.
Get started with the SAP Business AI Feature Catalog
Calculate net savings for the available AI features based on your industry, employees, and revenue. Estimate costs, AI units, and business value for your projects in seconds.
Get started with the SAP Business AI Feature Estimator
De Agostini Publishing S.p.A. offers a whole universe of hobbies and interests to a worldwide audience. But long before it gets collections and build-up models to customers, the company must first process its invoices with suppliers. De Agostini brought its vision for optimized invoicing to partner Digix Plus. SAP Business Technology Platform with SAP Business Process Automation and SAP AI Services provided the foundation for their combined imagination.
Extend and Customize Your Apps With Ready-to-Use AI Models
SAP AI Services is a portfolio of strategic services and applications that automate and optimize business processes and enrich the customer experience.
Extract unstructured information, classify documents, or extract named entities from unstructured texts with:
- Document Information Extraction - Base and Premium editions
Perform classification and regression tasks:
Get recommendations based on users' browsing history and/or item description with:
Do you already have a use case in mind? Use the pricing estimator for your plans.
From Chaos to Clarity: Boost Your Business Data with SAP AI Services
Discover how to maximize the potential of structured business data with SAP AI Services, such as Data Attribute Recommendation and Personalized Recommendation. And see firsthand how the Document Information Extraction service can revolutionize the handling of unstructured data right from the core input channels. The services act as a universal gateway, efficiently selecting and initiating relevant processes and integrating extracted results with structured data.
Implement Use Cases Powered by SAP AI Services
Benefit from SAP AI Services built into your core business processes — connecting finance, supply chain, procurement, sales, marketing, human resources, and IT.