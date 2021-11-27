SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation - Integration & Use Cases
This subpage provides an overview of interesting use cases leveraging SAP Intelligent RPA across lines of business and industries. Additionally, you can find great examples of projects integrating robotic process automation with SAP and third-party solutions for a seamless end-to-end business automation.
Integrate SAP Intelligent RPA and Ariba
Learn from this blog post series how you can automate common Ariba processes using SAP Intelligent RPA
Automate daily email activities easily with SAP Intelligent RPA
Learn how to automate outlook email activities easily with our cloud studio 2.0.
Automate SAP BusinessOne and SAP ByDesign with Intelligent RPA
Learn how SAP Intelligent RPA bots can be integrated within BusinessOne and ByDesign to automate processes such as invoicing and business document processing.
Automate procurement processes using SAP Intelligent RPA
Learn real-life procurement scenarios where SAP Intelligent RPA can automate processes to drive efficiency.
Automate retail processes with SAP Intelligent RPA
Learn how SAP Intelligent RPA can be used to automate repetitive tasks in in retail and category management.
Automate processes in finance with SAP Intelligent RPA
Discover different processes in finance which can be automated with SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation e.g., accounting & financial closing, receivables, or reconciliation.
Automate processes in travel and expense management with SAP Intelligent RPA
Discover opportunities to automate scenarios in Travel and Expense Management with SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation, such as Expense Report Submission. Help digitalize your enterprise and increase efficiency.
Automate processes in human resources with SAP Intelligent RPA
From recruit to retire, discover which tasks in human resources can be automated and optimized with SAP Intelligent RPA bots.
Automate operational processes with SAP Intelligent RPA
Read this customer success story to discover how one of our customers improved their operational efficiency by utilizing intelligent digital assistants.