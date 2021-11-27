SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation - FAQ

What are SAP Intelligent RPA's competitive differentiators?

One integrated offering for end-to-end automation

As SAP we would like to continue with our pedigree of delivering highly integrated solutions. In the RPA field, it gets more relevant than ever as customers want to automate and easily maintain their landscapes full of different tools, third party applications, heterogenous UIs etc. We would like to play on our strengths here and male bots robust, standardize more and more with solid APIs in the background, lifecycle-manage all the content not letting the automation stack become a "tool forest". With SAP Intelligent RPA, you have one full solution providing designtime, configuration/orchestration module and runtime to build and execute bots in attended and unattended mode.

Stay relevant with future-proof core

With SAP Intelligent RPA, we invite customers to get on board on our SAP S/4HANA-based core with an ability to flexibly automate in cloud / on-premise / hybrid environments while keeping their options open for adapting new innovations. In this exciting space of AI and automation, it is a great opportunity to stay on the latest platform and gear up for a sustainable future consuming innovations and not getting trapped in legacy systems, dated UIs etc.

Ready-to-Use/Competitive Offering

Apart from the strategic relevance and an assured future relevance, SAP Intelligent RPA shall empower customers to leverage all those benefits an RPA solution would provide by forming a robust digital workforce across systems & deployments. Customers can gain speed, compliance, efficiency, and do more with their existing resources by focusing on high value activities. SAP provides bot templates for SAP S/4HANA and ECC as cross-LoB best practices pre-packaged content available on SAP Intelligent RPA Bot Store. The packages can be deployed directly from the Cloud Factory and can be adapted using the Cloud Studio. Together with the free trial as part of the SAP BTP trial, this serves a growing partner ecosystem to rapidly get started and become effective.

Developer experience

SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 provides an easy-to-use design studio running in the cloud, connected with the Cloud Factory component for orchestration, configuration and monitoring, connected to the bot store, that enables citizen developers and business process experts as well as expert developers to easily and quickly build bots. This low-code experience - and for simple use cases even a no-code experience - paired with a detailed user documentation and an active developer community, offers an intuitive user and developer experience.

Benefit from SAP AI Portfolio

B the first version of a cloud-based solution, SAP immediately enables partners and customers to build Digital Assistants which can immediately leverage the entire ML portfolio. There are use cases and demo scenarios with integration of SAP Conversational AI, SAP Workflow Management and much more to come.

Allow direct use with SAP application at no additional costs

SAP Intelligent RPA will not require a Indirect Use license when connecting with SAP application portfolio, but our customers, if they want to use other RPA tools, will be required to purchase SAP Indirect Use licenses.