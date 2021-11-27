SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation - Community Calls

24 February 2021

SAP Community Call: How to declare application entities and use them in Automations with SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 In this webinar, you will learn how to declare the elements of a list in the Browse Orders Application using the new Cloud Studio. We will create an unattended automation that will collect the declared elements, set their values in an Excel file and format the cells according to their content.



17 February 2021 Podcast Episode: Let's Talk Intelligent RPA



In this episode of Coffee Corner Radio, host Simon Kemp discusses the topic of SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation with guests Priya, Vijay and Shruti. It includes an introduction to intelligent RPA and the stories of how they got interested in the topic, their own journeys and how the SAP community has helped them along the way. Recording

17 December 2020

SAP Community Call: Leveraging SAP Conversational AI and SAP Intelligent RPA for Dispute Management In this session, you will learn how dispute case processing and follow up tasks can be automated using Intelligent technologies. Dispute management chatbot solution is implemented by leveraging intelligent technologies - SAP Conversational AI, SAP intelligent Robotic Process Automation – interfaced with SAP S/4HANA on-premise system using SAP Cloud Integration as a middle ware.









14 December 2020

SAP Community Call: What's New with SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0

The following topics will be presented amongst others in this call:



- Feature overview of SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 including Low-Code Design Studio in the Cloud

- Sample Demo Scenarios in SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0

- Marketing & Enablement update.

Speakers: Soufia Maherzi, Jerome Grondin, Xiaohui Xue, Maiara Ellwanger

17 November 2020

SAP Community Call: Virtual Tour with SAP Champion Fausto Motter -- Why We Need to Know More About Robotic Process Automation It is impossible to talk about digital transformation and autonomous and intelligent companies without a big focus on Robotic Process Automation (RPA). In this Virtual Tour, you'll discover the opportunities and gains that must be explored and that will bring a lot of value to the business. As an architect and functional consultant, SAP Champion Fausto Motter invites you to look at SAP S/4HANA and iRPA as engines for digital transformation in the companies of the future. He'll also show how you can use SAP Community to further your knowledge of this topic.

Presentation

7 October 2020 SAP Community Call: What’s New in 2006 to 2009 releases:

Non Technical audience

- Alerting users on agent events with email notifications

- Improved overall factory navigation to easily access content and view crucial information

- Factory improvements to manage the creation, monitoring and access to your agents and jobs

- Marketing & Communication update.

Speakers: Soufia Maherzi.

26 August 2020

ASUG Express: SAP Robotic Process Automation Essentials

Speakers: Discover how SAP Intelligent RPA automates manual tasks in diverse environments and how this technology can help improve efficiencies, increase compliance, and lower risk. Topics include: unlocking businesses value with Intelligent RPA, from insights to actions, and going deeper with SAP Intelligent RPA.Speakers: Sebastian Schrötel , Paul Kurchina.

10 August 2020



SAP Community Call: Integrating SAP Intelligent RPA and Conversation AI



Speakers: Chaitanya Priya Puvvada. Conversational AI and RPA are a match made in heaven. This session explains about the integration between CAI and RPA using API triggers and notifiers including demos of the applications showcasing their usage. As well as how to test the Webservice call in Post man to have seamless integration in RPA.





3 August 2020 SAP Community Call: Hidden gems – How to structure end-to-end-processes across platform boundaries with SAP Intelligent RPA and document processing

Speakers: Vladimir Shakhov (Open Text Software GmbH), Stephan Koenig. It is still common that companies rely on manual processing across multiple systems (Email, CRM, ERP) that are not fully integrated. SAP Invoice Management can help companies transition from manual sales order processing to an automated sales order management in SAP. To further increase the degree of end-to-end automation, SAP Intelligent RPA can be added to the mix.



31 July 2020

Business Applications and Process Automation Built & Deployed Safely by Anyone in the Intelligent Enterprise

Speakers: Max Wessel, SAP is empowering anyone in the intelligent enterprise to develop and deploy process-improving applications and automation. New low-code and no-code tooling includes a no-code process extension studio that will decrease the cost and complexity of implementing SAP extensions by an order of magnitude (Ruum by SAP) and a no-code environment that will enable citizen developers to automate any business process (SAP Intelligent RPA). Now anyone in the intelligent enterprise can build the applications and automation that meet their individual needs.

20 July 2020



TechWebinar: SAP S/4HANA best practices content for SAP Intelligent RPA

- SAP Intelligent RPA Bot Store Overview

- SAP S/4HANA best-practices content (~60 standard bots across LoBs)

- Deep-dive into some most frequently inquired bots

- Live demo of deploying standard bots from bot store to SAP Intelligent RPA and connecting to S/4HANA system.

Speaker: In this call the ease of consumption & deployment of SAP S/4HANA pre-built best practices bots in SAP Intelligent RPA will be shown, covering following agenda items:- SAP Intelligent RPA Bot Store Overview- SAP S/4HANA best-practices content (~60 standard bots across LoBs)- Deep-dive into some most frequently inquired bots- Live demo of deploying standard bots from bot store to SAP Intelligent RPA and connecting to S/4HANA system.Speaker: Ajay Mathur

28 May 2020 SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation

Achieve Quick ROI with Off-The-Shelf Prebuilt Bots for SAP S/4HANA. Speaker:



Session 2:

Session 2:

Take First Steps with Predefined RPA Best Practices for SAP S/4HANA. Speaker: Yan Liang.

27 May 2020 SAP Intelligent Business Process Management Session 1:

Drive Efficiency with Workflow, Business Rules and Visibility Services. Speaker: Seshadri Sreenivas.



Session 2:

Increase Flexibility with Predefined Live Process Content. Speaker: Venugopal Chembrakalathil.

27 May 2020

TechWebinar:

How to manage errors during bot execution

Speaker: The target of this webinar is to learn some efficient ways that allow us to handle errors and timeouts. We will create a scenario and see the details of the generated Timeout and Error callbacks. We will learn how we can customize them from the workflow designer perspective, using the dedicated activities. We will go through different configurations with specific paths experiencing several error and timeout cases. We also will see how to customize the code with some Business errors using specific exception triggers.Speaker: Samir Hamichi

26 May 2020 Digital Process Automation





Keynote Session:

Achieve New Levels and Quality of Process Automation. Speaker: Thomas Volmering.



SAP Intelligent Business Process Management (iBPM)



Session 2:

Identify Process Improvement Opportunities with User Behavior Mining. Speaker: Kevin Ventzke.





12 May 2020

TechWebinar:

API Triggers & Notifiers

Speaker: In this webinar we will learn how to connect SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation to external applications. We will deploy a project and execute it from the outside by using an API Trigger. We will confirm the bot execution status by using an API Notifier. We will also learn how to access SAP Intelligent RPA APIs from the outside.Speaker: Hanna Stellmach

11 May 2020

TechWebinar:

How to use Document Information Extraction Service

Speaker: Manually extract data from multiple PDF documents can take a long time and possibly have huge impact on your processes, even those that are already executed by a bot. In this webinar, we'll show you how to combine SAP Intelligent RPA and the Document Information Extraction service so you can process various documents (invoices or payments notes, for example).Speaker: Jérôme Grondin

7 May 2020

What’s New with SAP Intelligent RPA for a Tech-Focus Audience/ Development

Speakers: Frederic Vanborre, Christoph Gross. In this call, the development team will present the newest functionalities of SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation and answer questions from the participants.

5 May 2020

What’s New with SAP Intelligent RPA for Product Management/ Business Development



In this call, among other topics, the following features are going to be covered:

- Dedicated UI to manage and group agents

- Updated Environment UI to secure agents and access content

- Improved version of the ProjectMember role for better deployment of the solution.

Speakers: Pierre Col. Learn from product experts about the latest functionalities of SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation.In this call, among other topics, the following features are going to be covered:- Dedicated UI to manage and group agents- Updated Environment UI to secure agents and access content- Improved version of the ProjectMember role for better deployment of the solution.

30 April 2020 TechWebinar: How to Trigger Attended Scenarios with SAP Intelligent RPA

Speaker: This webinar is about how to trigger attended bot. We will have a brief reminder on what are the main differences between a attended and unattended bot. Then we will see the different possibilities to trigger that kind of bot.Speaker: Alexis Gaillot

7 April 2020 TechWebinar: How to Use Credentials and Variables with Cloud Factory in SAP Intelligent RPA

Speaker: With the Cloud Factory as part of SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation, you can store credentials and variables that you can use to make your automations configurable.Speaker: Julien Leonard

4 March 2020 What’s New with SAP Intelligent RPA for a Tech-Focus Audience Development

Speakers: Learn from the development team about the new functionalites of SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation with the latest release, and see system demos of how to make use of this functionality.Speakers: Xiaohui Xue . Raghavendra D.



